EXCLUSIVE: Fans Boo the Boss! 'Workingman Hero' Bruce Springsteen Proving a Turn-Off for His Army of Blue-Collar Fans — As They Can't Afford His Ticket Prices
April 8 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Bruce Springsteen fans are bashing their blue-collar hero over sky-high ticket prices for his upcoming tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Boss said his Land of Hope and Dreams tour will rock "in defense of America... and our sacred American dream."
But outraged fans claim his tickets are a dream – an unaffordable dream.
Fans Outraged Over Sky-High Ticket Prices
To make matters worse, ticket prices get higher in real time based on demand.
"$1,000 for upper seats," a longtime fan wrote on social media. "I've always had floor seats (26 concerts of his) and now floor seats are $7K. I don't think I'm using a mortgage payment on seats."
"I couldn't be more disappointed in the Boss... how do these outrageous ticket prices reflect the land of hopes and dreams? The hopes and dreams of poor people who can't afford your tickets," another wrote.
"Many of us are living paycheck to paycheck and can't afford tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars. I thought Bruce was better than that," another added.
Fans Rip 'Out-of-Touch' Billionaire Bruce
One irate fan sniped: "Grew up a huge fan of Bruce, now he is an out-of-touch loser. I actually am tossing all my Bruce music."
Fans also blasted the Hungry Heart singer, who's worth a whopping $2.1 billion, for being hungry, all right – for cash.
"As a billionaire, he should tour for free," one critic suggested, while another added: "Bruce doesn't care about his fans. All he cares about is the money."
Springsteen Slammed for Pricey Broadway Shows
It's not the first time the famed Jersey boy has been flayed for taking his fans to the cleaners.
As reported in 2017, fans were paying up to $25,000 apiece for tickets to his bare-bones one-man Broadway show. The residency, Springsteen on Broadway, was a major commercial hit, consistently grossing $2 million a week and the filthy rich rocker barely spent any cash on it – only shelling out dough for the theater.
"She's got virtually no overhead for this show," an insider said at the time.
"It's just him, a piano, and a guitar. There's no band, no light show... no nothing. It's almost pure profit."