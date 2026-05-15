EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Jackson Suffers Massive Legal Blow as Judge Orders Him to Pay $6.5Million to 'Rape' Accuser After Failing to Respond to Lawsuit

The judgment, entered in Los Angeles Superior Court, awarded Barrett $6.5million in damages along with an additional $7,131.84 in court costs. The filing also listed Work Records, Inc. and Jermaine L. Jackson Productions, Inc. as defendants alongside the Jackson family member.

Reports show that Barrett filed the lawsuit in December 2023 under California’s revival window legislation, allowing alleged victims of sexual "rape" abuse to pursue older civil claims that may have previously fallen outside the statute of limitations.

As Radar previously reported, Barrett alleged the incident dated back to the 1980s after she claimed she met Jackson through legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy.

In her original lawsuit, Barrett accused the singer of forcing himself on her inside his Los Angeles home after allegedly promising to help advance her career in the entertainment industry. Jackson previously denied the allegations after the lawsuit first surfaced, while his representatives slammed the claims as false and financially motivated. The singer has continued denying wrongdoing as the civil case unfolded in Los Angeles court.