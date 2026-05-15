EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Jackson Suffers Massive Legal Blow as Judge Orders Him to Pay $6.5Million to 'Rape' Accuser After Failing to Respond to Lawsuit
May 15 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Jermaine Jackson and his associated companies have been ordered to pay more than $6.5million after the singer failed to respond to a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by "rape" accuser Rita Butler Barrett, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in a massive legal blow.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Barrett was awarded a default judgment after the court found Jackson and the named corporate defendants did not properly respond or defend against the civil complaint. Barrett initially moved for a default judgment on April 22, 2026, before the court officially finalized the multimillion-dollar award this week.
Judgment Details
The judgment, entered in Los Angeles Superior Court, awarded Barrett $6.5million in damages along with an additional $7,131.84 in court costs. The filing also listed Work Records, Inc. and Jermaine L. Jackson Productions, Inc. as defendants alongside the Jackson family member.
Reports show that Barrett filed the lawsuit in December 2023 under California’s revival window legislation, allowing alleged victims of sexual "rape" abuse to pursue older civil claims that may have previously fallen outside the statute of limitations.
As Radar previously reported, Barrett alleged the incident dated back to the 1980s after she claimed she met Jackson through legendary Motown founder Berry Gordy.
In her original lawsuit, Barrett accused the singer of forcing himself on her inside his Los Angeles home after allegedly promising to help advance her career in the entertainment industry. Jackson previously denied the allegations after the lawsuit first surfaced, while his representatives slammed the claims as false and financially motivated. The singer has continued denying wrongdoing as the civil case unfolded in Los Angeles court.
The Filing Accused Jermaine Jackson Of Sexual Assault
The filing accused Jackson of sexually assaulting Barrett. The entertainer has since denied wrongdoing in the past, and the allegations were never criminally adjudicated.
The latest court order does not mean a jury determined liability after trial. Instead, the judgment was entered by default after the defendants allegedly failed to answer the complaint or otherwise appear in court within the legally required timeframe, according to the filing.
The explosive legal development comes just weeks after renewed public attention was placed on the Jackson family following the April premiere and successful rollout of the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic.
Jermaine had recently re-emerged in headlines surrounding the film’s release, while his son, Jaafar Jackson, portrayed the late King of Pop in the project, which generated major buzz across Hollywood and among longtime fans of the music icon.
Legendary Family At The Center of Lawsuits
The timing has now placed fresh scrutiny on the legendary music family as the civil judgment against Jermaine continues making headlines online.
According to the judgment filing, the court found Barrett was entitled to both damages and litigation-related costs after considering the evidence submitted in support of her request.
So far, Jermaine Jackson has not publicly addressed the newly entered judgment.