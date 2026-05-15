Kelly Ripa Caught Naked After Drone Terrorized Her Outside a Hotel Window — 'I Had Just Gotten Out of the Shower'
May 15 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa has revealed she was caught in the buff by a high-flying drone while in a Los Angeles high-rise, not thinking anyone or anything could see her naked that high up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The perky co-host, 55, made the shocking revelation on the May 14 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, while discussing how LA had become a "recent UFO hotspot" according to the National UFO Reporting Center.
Kelly Ripa Caught Nude by a Drone From a 'Really Bad Angle'
Ripa mentioned to her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, during the couple's opening chatter that there had been 14 sightings in LA that couldn't be immediately explained, prompting her to recall the drone story.
"When we were in Los Angeles, do you remember the drone outside of our window? That was crazy. Because I had just gotten out of the shower, and we're on the ninth floor, so I'm not worried about people seeing me," Ripa shared.
The former soap star admitted she peeled the towel off her body to dry her wet hair, unaware that mechanical prying eyes were just outside, seemingly terrorizing her.
“So I get out of the shower. I drop my towel, and I wrap it around my hair. I'm looking upside down, and I see a drone staring at me through the window. It was from a really bad angle. It was like over the middle of the street,” she huffed about the outside intruder.
Mark Consuelos Has Slightly Different Take on the Story
Consuelos clarified that the drone wasn't directly peering into their hotel room but was at a similar ninth-floor level.
"It was, like, over the middle of the street. It was. It was our height, though, from our it wasn't like outside of our window. It's like, in the middle of the street, could have been filming or looking at whatever," seemingly rejecting his wife's belief that it might be wanting a peep at her in the nude.
Consuelos snarked that if the drone had been taking footage of Ripa totally in the buff, "We could have heard about it by now," which got snickers from the studio audience and a slight glare from his wife.
Kelly Ripa Celebrating Two Major Milestones in 2026
Ripa is currently in her milestone 25th season hosting live, officially becoming Regis Philbin's co-host in February 2001.
She's got the top spot in 2011, when Philbin retired after 28 years on the morning chatfest.
Former NFL great Michael Strahan got the coveted co-host seat next to Ripa, where they showed incredible chemistry until his contentious departure in 2016 to join Good Morning America.
After Ripa's close pal Ryan Seacrest took over the co-host position the following year, followed by an amicable departure to stay West Coast-based in 2023, the Philadelphia naive found her ultimate co-host in her husband, resulting in plenty of steamy revelations about the pair's love life during their now 30-year marriage.
Kelly Ripa Hints About Her Departure From 'Live'
Ripa caused waves when she hinted she might be looking to exit the show when she remarked in February, "Contrary to what everyone around here thinks, I don't intend on working for the rest of my life."
She even laid out a plan for how Live can continue without her.
"I think there's a way to sort of get new people on board and have them test cohosts, and get the audience used to other people," she explained. "I think it's important. I love this show too much to see it sort of ever end with us."
A senior staffer said of Ripa's hints about ending her run, "It's not a resignation. It's a reminder."
"Executives fuss over her, reassure her how valuable she is to the franchise, there are meetings, praise, promises," the Live insider shared. "And just like that, the storm passes."