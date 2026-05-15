Kelly Ripa Caught Naked After Drone Terrorized Her Outside a Hotel Window — 'I Had Just Gotten Out of the Shower'

Ripa mentioned to her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, during the couple's opening chatter that there had been 14 sightings in LA that couldn't be immediately explained, prompting her to recall the drone story.

"When we were in Los Angeles, do you remember the drone outside of our window? That was crazy. Because I had just gotten out of the shower, and we're on the ninth floor, so I'm not worried about people seeing me," Ripa shared.

The former soap star admitted she peeled the towel off her body to dry her wet hair, unaware that mechanical prying eyes were just outside, seemingly terrorizing her.

“So I get out of the shower. I drop my towel, and I wrap it around my hair. I'm looking upside down, and I see a drone staring at me through the window. It was from a really bad angle. It was like over the middle of the street,” she huffed about the outside intruder.