EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Ripa Ain't Quitting! Sources Say Leaving 'Live' Talk is Simply a Calculated Cry for Attention

Insiders said spotlight-seeking Ripa, 55, likes to "feel loved," both financially and personally, at the show she's helmed with multiple cohosts since Regis Philbin left in 2011.

"Kelly likes to feel seen. And when she doesn't, the 'maybe I'll leave' talk starts," a source said.

In February, Ripa – who took over for Kathie Lee Gifford in 2001 and now cohosts with longtime hubby Mark Consuelos – hinted her time on the popular daytime show may be coming to an end.

"Contrary to what everyone around here thinks, I don't intend on working for the rest of my life," she said.

She even laid out a potential succession plan to pave the way for her exit.