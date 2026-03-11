EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Ripa Ain't Quitting! Sources Say Leaving 'Live' Talk is Simply a Calculated Cry for Attention
March 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Reports of Kelly Ripa's demise on Live are greatly exaggerated, according to insiders who exclusively told RadarOnline.com this kind of talk is nothing new for the longtime host.
"Every so often, when she feels like she's not getting enough attention internally, she floats the idea of stepping away," one network source claimed.
Kelly Ripa Hints at Exit
Insiders said spotlight-seeking Ripa, 55, likes to "feel loved," both financially and personally, at the show she's helmed with multiple cohosts since Regis Philbin left in 2011.
"Kelly likes to feel seen. And when she doesn't, the 'maybe I'll leave' talk starts," a source said.
In February, Ripa – who took over for Kathie Lee Gifford in 2001 and now cohosts with longtime hubby Mark Consuelos – hinted her time on the popular daytime show may be coming to an end.
"Contrary to what everyone around here thinks, I don't intend on working for the rest of my life," she said.
She even laid out a potential succession plan to pave the way for her exit.
Ripa Floats Plan for Successor
"I think there's a way to sort of get new people on board and have them test cohosts, and get the audience used to other people," she continued. "I think it's important. I love this show too much to see it sort of ever end with us."
Ripa, who celebrated her 25th anniversary on the show last month, is pulling down a whopping $22million a year with no reported end to her contract in sight, and insiders said her chirping is a familiar way for her to further feather what is a very comfortable nest.
Bosses Rush to Reassure Ripa
"It's not a resignation. It's a reminder," a senior staffer said with a laugh. "Executives fuss over her, reassure her how valuable she is to the franchise, there are meetings, praise, promises."
Another source added: "And just like that, the storm passes."