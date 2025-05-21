EXCLUSIVE: How Bruce Springsteen V Donald Trump Feud Stretches Back Years — And is Rooted in Rocker's Stubborn Political Stance

Springsteen campaigned for Trump's opponents in recent years, including Kamala Harris, ahead of the last election.

In 2020, he said that "a good portion of our fine country, to my eye, has been thoroughly hypnotized, brainwashed by a con man from Queens."

During his career, Springsteen has challenged his audience politically beyond presidential endorsements.

The 1995 album The Ghost of Tom Joad bluntly documented the lives of struggling immigrants, Mexican and Vietnamese among them. And his 2001 song American Skin (41 Shots), criticized the shooting by New York City police officers of an unarmed Guinean immigrant named Amadou Diallo, angering some of the blue-collar segments of his fan base.