The Boss V Trump! Everything Bruce Springsteen Said About The Don After He Unleashed Jaw-Dropping Rant During Gig — As The President Hits Back at 'Dumb' Rocker
It's a Boss versus boss feud, as legendary musician Bruce Springsteen and President Donald Trump have thrown vicious barbs at each other in public, RadarOnline.com can report.
Springsteen, who has been critical of the president in the past, started their current war with a blistering speech Thursday night, while a day later, Trump fired back.
Bringing Back The Glory Days
Springsteen opened the first night of his 2025 European tour by opening up on the president.
Shortly after taking the stage in Manchester, England, the 75-year-old introduced his song Land of Hope and Dreams by announcing: "The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.
"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."
With that, the crowd erupted in agreement and applause.
Springsteen continued: "Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"
Born to Rant
But the Born in the U.S.A. singer wasn't done, later expounding: "In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now!
"In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now!
"In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society."
And then, in a reference to Trump's approach to nations overseas, Springsteen said: "They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom."
Once again, he received a thunderous applause.
His Hometown
He concluded his scathing rant by bringing his message back home.
"A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government," Springsteen blasted. "They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American.
"The America I've sung to you about for 50 years is real, and regardless of its faults is a great country with a great people. So we'll survive this moment.
"Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said, he said 'in this world there isn't as much humanity as one would like, but there's enough.'
"Let’s pray."
Thunder Response
Yet not everyone was a fan of the rocker's message – especially Trump, who rushed to his Truth Social platform to fire back.
"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump tweeted.
"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."
After taking a breath, the president doubled-down: "Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?
"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just 'standard fare.'
"Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"