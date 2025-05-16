The Boss V Trump! Everything Bruce Springsteen Said About The Don After He Unleashed Jaw-Dropping Rant During Gig — As The President Hits Back at 'Dumb' Rocker

Springsteen opened the first night of his 2025 European tour by opening up on the president.

Shortly after taking the stage in Manchester, England, the 75-year-old introduced his song Land of Hope and Dreams by announcing: "The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

With that, the crowd erupted in agreement and applause.

Springsteen continued: "Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"