Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Bruce Springsteen

The Boss V Trump! Everything Bruce Springsteen Said About The Don After He Unleashed Jaw-Dropping Rant During Gig — As The President Hits Back at 'Dumb' Rocker

photo of Springsteen and Trump
Source: mega/sunsplash

Springsteen and Trump sounded off on each other.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 16 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

It's a Boss versus boss feud, as legendary musician Bruce Springsteen and President Donald Trump have thrown vicious barbs at each other in public, RadarOnline.com can report.

Springsteen, who has been critical of the president in the past, started their current war with a blistering speech Thursday night, while a day later, Trump fired back.

Article continues below advertisement

Bringing Back The Glory Days

donald trump bruce springsteen
Source: Mega

The rocker has just begun a European tour.

Springsteen opened the first night of his 2025 European tour by opening up on the president.

Shortly after taking the stage in Manchester, England, the 75-year-old introduced his song Land of Hope and Dreams by announcing: "The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n roll in dangerous times.

"In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration."

With that, the crowd erupted in agreement and applause.

Springsteen continued: "Tonight we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experiment to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!"

Article continues below advertisement

Born to Rant

Source: youtube.com/@manchestereveningnews

But the Born in the U.S.A. singer wasn't done, later expounding: "In America, they are persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent. This is happening now!

"In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. This is happening now!

"In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain they inflict on loyal American workers. They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that has led to a more just and plural society."

And then, in a reference to Trump's approach to nations overseas, Springsteen said: "They are abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom."

Once again, he received a thunderous applause.

Article continues below advertisement

His Hometown

donald trump flubs interview calling barack obama the current president
Source: MEGA

An angry Trump fired back on his social media platform.

He concluded his scathing rant by bringing his message back home.

"A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government," Springsteen blasted. "They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American.

"The America I've sung to you about for 50 years is real, and regardless of its faults is a great country with a great people. So we'll survive this moment.

"Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said, he said 'in this world there isn't as much humanity as one would like, but there's enough.'

"Let’s pray."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Cassie Ventura, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Person Texting

Read the Full, Uncensored Texts Cassie Ventura Sent Sean 'Diddy' Combs — As His Defense Team Brutally Ask Her 'Why Did You Keep Going Back?'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Is He Having a Laugh?' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Mocked After Interview Resurfaces Where He Claims He Has 'Only Compassion'

Thunder Response

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

donald trump bruce springsteen truth social

Yet not everyone was a fan of the rocker's message – especially Trump, who rushed to his Truth Social platform to fire back.

"I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States," Trump tweeted.

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

After taking a breath, the president doubled-down: "Springsteen is 'dumb as a rock,' and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just 'standard fare.'

"Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.