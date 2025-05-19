How Donald Trump's Furious War With Bruce Springsteen is Benefitting One Person — The Boss

Springsteen opened the first night of his 2025 European tour last week by lashing out at the president multiple times before three different songs.

The Born in the U.S.A. rocker has been specifically critical of Trump in the past, however, some think his latest salvo was a bit more premeditated.

Songwriter Jeff Slate wondered if the sudden attack from one Boss to another was really just an attempt to stay relevant.

"Springsteen is 75 now and not making new music of any real impact," he wrote in an MSNBC op-ed.

"Certainly, he knew there was a good chance Trump would react angrily. The pristine video posted to (Springsteen's) website (and the transcript of his polemic) definitely telegraphed that.

"By taunting Trump and getting him to punch down, Springsteen gets to play the hero again to his legions of fans. It also gives him a jolt of cultural relevance – or at least a news cycle or two – at a good time."