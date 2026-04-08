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Home > Celebrity > Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Goes Off on 'Corrupt' and 'Racist' Trump Again During LA Show of 'Pricey' Tour — As the Boss' Nasty Feud With Prez Ramps Up

Photo of Bruce Springsteen, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen has continued to bash Trump during his tour.

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April 8 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

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Bruce Springsteen is not done calling out Donald Trump and his administration, once again branding the president a "racist," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The New Jersey native took a moment during the first night of the Los Angeles leg of his tour to bash Trump, after the 79-year-old called the singer a "dried-up prune."

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'Truth Over Lies'

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Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Springsteen ripped Trump on stage during the first night of his Los Angeles leg of the tour.

On Tuesday, April 7, during his show in Inglewood, Springsteen went off, "The America I've written about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration," as the crowd cheered along with his words.

The Dancing in the Dark hitmaker then asked his fans to "join with us in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness... truth over lies, unity over division, and peace over war!"

Springsteen made a similar speech on the first night of his Land of Hope & Dreams Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the same city where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed during ICE protests.

The Grammy winner sounded off on Trump and what he called "dangerous times" as he took the stage at Target Center.

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Trump Rages: 'Bad and Very Boring Singer'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously called the singer a 'dried-up prune.'

Word appeared to get back to Trump quickly, as the former reality star took to Truth Social to bash Springsteen.

"Bad and very boring singer Bruce Springsteen, who looks like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Trump raged.

He continued: "The gut is a total loser who spews hate against a president who won a landslide election... We have the 'hottest' Country, by far, anywhere in the World."

Trump concluded his response by urging MAGA members to "boycott his overpriced concerts, which suck. Save your hard-earned money..."

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Too Expensive for Bruce Springsteen Fans

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Springsteen has already been critized for how expensive his tour tickets are.

Some of Springsteen's loyal fans are said to be struggling to purchase tickets to his tour, with some going for "$1,000 for upper seats," according to one person on social media.

They added: "I've always had floor seats (26 concerts of his) and now floor seats are $7K. I don't think I'm using a mortgage payment on seats."

"I couldn't be more disappointed in the Boss... how do these outrageous ticket prices reflect the land of hopes and dreams?" one person asked. "The hopes and dreams of poor people who can't afford your tickets."

While one social media user noted, "Many of us are living paycheck to paycheck and can't afford tickets for hundreds or thousands of dollars. I thought Bruce was better than that."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president urged his loyal followers to 'boycott' Springsteen's shows.

However, despite the backlash, the musicians' union backed Springsteen in a statement and called out Trump.

Dan Point, the president of the Local 802 American Federation of Musicians, and Local 47 AFM president Marc Sazer, responded, "We can not remain silent as one of our most celebrated members is singled out and personally attacked by the President of the United States. Bruce Springsteen is not just a brilliant musician; he is a voice for working people, a symbol of American resilience, and an inspiration to millions in this country and around the world."

They added, "we stand in complete solidarity with Bruce and every member who uses their platform to speak their conscience."

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