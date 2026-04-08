Bruce Springsteen Goes Off on 'Corrupt' and 'Racist' Trump Again During LA Show of 'Pricey' Tour — As the Boss' Nasty Feud With Prez Ramps Up

On Tuesday, April 7, during his show in Inglewood, Springsteen went off, "The America I've written about for 50 years, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty around the world, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous administration," as the crowd cheered along with his words.

The Dancing in the Dark hitmaker then asked his fans to "join with us in choosing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness... truth over lies, unity over division, and peace over war!"

Springsteen made a similar speech on the first night of his Land of Hope & Dreams Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the same city where Renee Good and Alex Pretti were killed during ICE protests.

The Grammy winner sounded off on Trump and what he called "dangerous times" as he took the stage at Target Center.