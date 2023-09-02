Former Chris Christie Aide Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing a 6-Year-Old and Possessing Nearly 1,000 Pieces of 'Abuse Materials'
Kevin Tomafsky, a former aide to ex-New Jersey Governor and presidential candidate Chris Christie, has been arrested and charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tomafsky, 41, was indicted in July and was arrested on August 15, together with the alleged victim's father.
The arrest came after a prosecutor in Gloucester County launched an investigation into Tomafsky following an alert from Snapchat to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led to the discovery of nearly 1,000 items of child sex abuse materials.
Tomafsky, a long-term Republican campaign operative in New Jersey, was hired by Christie in 2010 to work in his office. He also served as a campaign manager for former Congressman Frank LoBiondo and held a job in the state's Department of Labor. He resigned from his position on Friday, September 1.
According to court records, Tomafsky allegedly received a photo on Snapchat of a child being forced into oral sex by an adult. Prosecutors obtained Snapchat records through a warrant, which led to a search warrant being authorized for Tomafsky's home in Sewell Township. During the search, investigators discovered just under 1,000 items of child sex abuse materials.
Tomafsky has been charged with engaging in sexual conduct with a child, conspiracy to endanger the welfare of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornography and the procession of child pornography.
The other man charged in the case, believed to be the victim's father, was charged with six disturbing criminal accounts, including "knowingly committing the act of sexual penetration on the six-year-old and photographic a child engaging in a sex act."
According to the New Jersey Globe, Tomafsky worked in the scheduling office during the end of Christie's first term as governor of New Jersey.
"I am 100 percent on Team Christie, and I want to make sure that I do all that I can to serve him in the best way possible," Tomafsky said in an email.
Tomafsky, currently being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility in Mannington, worked in the scheduling office during the end of Christie's first term as governor. He was later recommended by the Presidential hopeful for a position at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey as a government and community relations representative.
Sources and quotes were obtained by the Daily Mail.