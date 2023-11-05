Donald Trump Calls Chris Christie a 'Fat Pig' at GOP Florida Conference, Joking 'You Cannot Use the Term 'Fat''

Earlier in the day, Christie faced a hostile crowd at the conference, with attendees booing and jeering him, demanding his exit from the stage.

During his own speech, Trump addressed the incident, discussed the decision of not having Christie as part of his administration, and also took aim at the former New Jersey governor's weight.

Trump alleged that Christie's criticism towards him stems from his failure to secure a job in the White House. Trump stated, "What's it all about? Is he just doing it because I didn't give him a job in the administration?"