Donald Trump Calls Chris Christie a 'Fat Pig' at GOP Florida Conference, Joking 'You Cannot Use the Term 'Fat''

donald trump calls chris christie a fat pig at gop florida conference
By:

Nov. 5 2023, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump mocked former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, denying claims that he called him "a fat pig" after repeatedly referring to the name during a GOP conference in Florida, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump's speech took place at the Florida GOP Freedom Conference on Saturday, where he primarily targeted Christie, one of his most prominent opponents in the primary.

donald trump calls chris christie a fat pig at gop florida conference
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump referred to Chris Christie as a 'fat pig.'

Earlier in the day, Christie faced a hostile crowd at the conference, with attendees booing and jeering him, demanding his exit from the stage.

During his own speech, Trump addressed the incident, discussed the decision of not having Christie as part of his administration, and also took aim at the former New Jersey governor's weight.

Trump alleged that Christie's criticism towards him stems from his failure to secure a job in the White House. Trump stated, "What's it all about? Is he just doing it because I didn't give him a job in the administration?"

donald trump calls chris christie a fat pig at gop florida conference
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is leading the GOP primaries in the polls.

Trump's use of derogatory language towards his political rivals, focusing on their physical appearances rather than their policies or ideas, is not uncommon. His controversial rhetoric has generated significant attention and controversy throughout his political career.

The incident was captured on video, which showed Trump defending Christie and denying that he called him "a fat pig."

Trump told the audience, "He is not a fat pig. No, it's true, and you cannot use the term fat. You're allowed to use the term pig."

"The man just said he’s a fat pig. And I said, No, he’s not a 'fat' pig!" Trump riffed, "So now the press can’t kill me because all I’m doing is responding."

donald trump calls chris christie a fat pig at gop florida conference
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie told Donald Trump, 'Say it to my face.'

Trump's feud with Christie stems from the ex-president's decision not to have the former governor as part of his administration after he campaigned for Trump in 2016.

Before the current presidential race, Christie said he had not spoken to Trump since before 6 January 2021, the day Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a deadly attempt to stop the certification of his defeat by Joe Biden.

Source: Radar

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Christie has been publicly calling out Trump for his behavior and even said he supported the majority of criminal charges brought against his old pal.

Trump has responded to the attacks from Christie by making jokes about the former New Jersey governor’s weight.

During one press conference, he told the crowd, "Christie, he’s eating right now. He can’t be bothered.”

After an audience member shouted out “fat pig” to describe Christie, Trump joked to the supporter, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t do that ... we want to be civil right.”

Reacting to the interaction, Christie told Trump, "Say it to my face."

