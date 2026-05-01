EXCLUSIVE: Exposed — The One New Meghan Markle 'Cash Grab' That 'Has Left Queen Elizabeth Cartwheeling in Her Tomb'
May 1 2026, Published 3:31 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is being battered by fresh criticism over the new commercial venture she launched alongside her and Prince Harry's recent "faux royal" tour of Australia, with critics telling RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex turned humanitarian appearances into a "cash grab."
The 44-year-old former Suits actress traveled with Harry, 41, on a privately organized visit Down Under, which saw the couple meet patients at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne and later speak with survivors of the Bondi Beach attack in Sydney.
Backlash Over Fashion Platform Timing
The visit coincided with Meghan's involvement in the AI-powered fashion platform OneOff, where she serves as both an investor and curator, sharing clothing "edits" followers can purchase.
The timing has drawn huge outrage, with critics questioning whether charitable engagements should be "exploited" to promote commercial interests.
A source familiar with the reaction said the overlap has fueled an ongoing backlash against Meghan.
The insider added: "There is a growing sense among observers that the boundary between genuine advocacy and commercial enterprise is becoming harder to distinguish when it comes to Meghan.
"When public appearances linked to highly sensitive issues are so quickly followed by opportunities to generate income, it inevitably invites scrutiny about motivations and decision-making.
"Even if the original intention was not to capitalize on such moments, the proximity between humanitarian engagement and monetized promotion has left some audiences questioning her authenticity."
'Queen Elizabeth Would've Been Disgusted By It'
The criticism was amplified by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who has addressed the optics of Meghan's actions.
She spat: "Meghan clutched the hands of the Bondi Beach victims, and within minutes, those outfits were available on this app. She's using these victims and ill children to sell her clothing for a commission."
Schofield went further, invoking the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 aged 96.
She said: "I look at that, and I think that Queen Elizabeth is doing a cartwheel in her tomb. There's no way in hell she would've approved of something like that – she would've been disgusted by it."
Commentary and Legacy Comparisons
A royal source suggested the controversy reflects broader tensions around Meghan exploiting her royal title.
They hit out: "The Sussexes operate outside the traditional royal framework, which gives them freedom but also exposes them to criticism when commercial activity intersects with public service.
"It is a delicate balance, and moments like this tend to draw strong reactions as they have still held on to their royal titles, but do not seem interested in treating that with delicacy."
The couple's Oz visit included meetings with medical staff and families at the Melbourne hospital to highlight the challenges faced by seriously ill children.
Their appearances were widely covered, drawing significant media attention.
Growing Scrutiny Over Celebrity Influence and Authenticity
Meghan's involvement with OneOff marks her latest move into business ventures since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.
The platform uses artificial intelligence to recommend fashion items, with curated selections linked to participating figures.
Industry observers note celebrity-backed digital commerce has become increasingly common, though its intersection with philanthropy remains contentious.
A media analyst said the episode illustrates the evolving expectations placed on public figures.
They commented: "Audiences today are far more aware of how influence can be translated into revenue, and they are quick to spot when those two forces intersect in a questionable or inauthentic way.
"When commercial opportunities seem to arise in close proximity to moments involving vulnerability or emotional gravity, it tends to heighten sensitivity and scrutiny. In those situations, reactions can be especially strong because people feel that spaces meant for empathy or support are being entangled with and exploited purely for profit.
"When it happens, it just ending up looking tone deaf, cynical and callous – and Meghan needs to be more careful."