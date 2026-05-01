The visit coincided with Meghan's involvement in the AI-powered fashion platform OneOff, where she serves as both an investor and curator, sharing clothing "edits" followers can purchase.

The timing has drawn huge outrage, with critics questioning whether charitable engagements should be "exploited" to promote commercial interests.

A source familiar with the reaction said the overlap has fueled an ongoing backlash against Meghan.

The insider added: "There is a growing sense among observers that the boundary between genuine advocacy and commercial enterprise is becoming harder to distinguish when it comes to Meghan.

"When public appearances linked to highly sensitive issues are so quickly followed by opportunities to generate income, it inevitably invites scrutiny about motivations and decision-making.

"Even if the original intention was not to capitalize on such moments, the proximity between humanitarian engagement and monetized promotion has left some audiences questioning her authenticity."