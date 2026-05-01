EXCLUSIVE: Jackson Kids' Private Hell Revisited — Tyrant Dad Joe Terrified His Children and 'Pummeled' Young Michael… 'He Won't Be Missed'

Joe was accused of severely emotionally and physically abusing his kids throughout their childhood.

"None of us can remember him holding us or cuddling us or telling us ‘I love you’," Jermaine Jackson, 71, penned in his 2011 memoir You Are Not Alone: Michael Through A Brother's Eyes.

In another shocking accusation, Marlon Jackson, 69, claimed he remembered his father of holding a young Michael upside down by one of his legs when he was a small child as he "pummeled him over and over ... hitting him on his back and buttocks."

The Jackson family patriarch was reportedly so brutal with Michael in particular that just the sight of him would make him "throw up" when he was a kid.