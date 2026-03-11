Jackson Family Feud Explodes: Jermaine Blasts Janet at Screening of Late Brother Michael's New Biopic — 'You're So Jealous'

The critique stunned some relatives, who had expected the family to all rally behind the project.

Others say the moment reflected deeper divisions that have been simmering for years.

Insiders claimed Jermaine was the one family member who stood up and sharply confronted Janet over her remarks.

"You are going to miss this wave," Jermaine told his sister, according to one family insider who witnessed the exchange. "You are so jealous – just get on the wave."

Many relatives in the room supported Jermaine – who has been heavily involved with the movie and the casting of his son Jaafar to play his legendary uncle – who grew up around the Thriller star's music and mannerisms.