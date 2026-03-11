Jackson Family Feud Explodes: Jermaine Blasts Janet at Screening of Late Brother Michael's New Biopic — 'You're So Jealous'
March 11 2026, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
The Jackson family found themselves locked in a tense moment at a private screening of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the King of Pop's brother Jermaine, 71, and sister Janet, 59, were at the heart of the rift at the event, attended by over 60 members of the Jackson clan.
What Did Janet Say to Upset Jermaine at the Screening?
Insiders claim that during the opening scenes of Michael, the screening went without incident. However, the atmosphere shifted dramatically when Janet, 59, began dissecting the film with brutal precision.
According to Page Six, she reportedly criticized everything, from the performances to the makeup.
One person at the event said: "She had something negative about almost every scene. The acting, the makeup, how the actors spoke, even how they walked. It was Janet deciding against the room that this movie wasn’t going to meet her approval."
How Did Jermaine Respond to Janet's Remarks?
The critique stunned some relatives, who had expected the family to all rally behind the project.
Others say the moment reflected deeper divisions that have been simmering for years.
Insiders claimed Jermaine was the one family member who stood up and sharply confronted Janet over her remarks.
"You are going to miss this wave," Jermaine told his sister, according to one family insider who witnessed the exchange. "You are so jealous – just get on the wave."
Many relatives in the room supported Jermaine – who has been heavily involved with the movie and the casting of his son Jaafar to play his legendary uncle – who grew up around the Thriller star's music and mannerisms.
Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Alleged Lover Corey Lewandowski 'Bragged He Can Do Whatever He Wanted' as a Federal Official — And Claimed 'Trump Will Pardon' Him
Family insiders say Jermaine privately viewed the project as a moment of redemption for the Jackson brand — and the biggest opportunity since Michael's 2009 death to reconnect with audiences who once followed the family with near-religious devotion.
That memory was marred by Michael’s tragic end and persistent allegations against him of child abuse — although he was never convicted of any such crime while alive.
The estate and family have made new licensing deals and the Broadway hit MJ: The Musical to preserve his musical legacy.
"Everybody in that room knows that Michael was lightning in a bottle," the source said. "You can’t recreate him. But you can remind the world what he meant."
RadarOnline.com recently reported that Janet has been recruited by Michael's daughter in her legal battle against her late father’s embattled estate.
During Paris Fashion Week, the 27-year-old was also caught on camera lovingly embracing her aunt.
"Janet and the family acknowledge that their relationship has been frosty at best, but Paris is hoping to convince her aunt to put their differences aside for the good of the family," the source said.
Paris filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court demanding a full accounting of legal expenses after spotting alleged "irregular payments" made by the executors of MJ's estate, John Branca and John McClain.
The two deny the allegation, citing the need for cash to battle lawsuits lodged by three men accusing the Gloved One of sexual abuse.
Paris and Janet orchestrated the public reunion to signal that they are united in the fight, according to sources.