Clintons' $240Million Marriage Sham Exposed — As Bill and Hillary Desperately Tried to 'Protect Their Legacies' Despite Former Prez's 'Relationship' With Pedo Epstein

The surveys were said to have included data on what voters' reaction to Hillary cutting bait with her husband, who once put her through an embarrassing cheating scandal involving his intern, Monica Lewinsky.

"Yes, actually several times," Morris claimed, referring to the surveys allegedly conducted. "It was a constant topic of conversation between then-President Clinton and myself, and the storminess of the Clinton marriage made that relevant." According to Morris, divorce became such an option that strategic public relations were called in to handle the chaos.

Morris recalled, "I came back to him, and I said that if you did that, you have to prepare people by explaining how Hillary has an independent career and has independent priorities."

The head-turning claims come after the political couple appeared to be on their way to a very expensive divorce due to the former president's connection to vile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.