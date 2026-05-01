Clintons' $240Million Marriage Sham Exposed — As Bill and Hillary Desperately Tried to 'Protect Their Legacies' Despite Former Prez's 'Relationship' With Pedo Epstein
May 1 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton's long-term $240million marriage is a complete sham, RadarOnline.com can reveal, at least that is what political advisor Dick Morris has claimed.
Morris claimed that during Bill's presidential terms, from 1993 to 2001, the president looked into just how much of an impact a high-profile divorce would have on his political career, and even authorized numerous top-secret polls.
New Claims: Bill Clinton Considered a Divorce During Presidency
The surveys were said to have included data on what voters' reaction to Hillary cutting bait with her husband, who once put her through an embarrassing cheating scandal involving his intern, Monica Lewinsky.
"Yes, actually several times," Morris claimed, referring to the surveys allegedly conducted. "It was a constant topic of conversation between then-President Clinton and myself, and the storminess of the Clinton marriage made that relevant." According to Morris, divorce became such an option that strategic public relations were called in to handle the chaos.
Morris recalled, "I came back to him, and I said that if you did that, you have to prepare people by explaining how Hillary has an independent career and has independent priorities."
The head-turning claims come after the political couple appeared to be on their way to a very expensive divorce due to the former president's connection to vile sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Bill Clinton Appears in Epstein Files
It only got worse for Bill after the Epstein files included photographs of him shirtless and hanging out in a hot tub with an unidentified woman linked to the now-dead pedophile.
Other shocking pictures showed the ex-Arkansas governor swimming alongside Epstein's madam, Ghislane Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for helping Epstein recruit underage sex slaves to hand over to his rich pals.
Bill previously denied ever knowing of Epstein's sick crimes, and in his memoir, Citizen, Bill wrote, "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."
"I wish I had never met him," he added. However, the photos may have been the final nail in the coffin, according to presidential historian Leon Wagener.
Trying to Protect Their Legacies
"That may be the final blow, and Hillary has decided she’s not going to be a doormat anymore because she’s repeatedly humiliated," Wagener suggested. "The pictures threw Hillary for a loop, and she's done forgiving."
It was previously reported that Hillary had a secret divorce dossier on Bill, which included information from private investigators noting a possible link to a prostitute in Brazil and former Penthouse Pet Judi Gibbs, who died under mysterious circumstances after she helped with an Arkansas cocaine investigation.
Sources have claimed Bill and Hillary may have done their part to keep their dark times out of the public eye to protect their legacies, as an insider claimed the former presidential candidate "swore to herself" she would never go through such "public humiliation" again.
They added, "She's dealt with Bill's humiliating affair with a White House intern, and now she's seeing their careers and legacies shredded by Bill’s uncomfortable relationship with an accused sex trafficker. She's done."
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Bill Clinton Defends Wife Hillary Against Epstein Claims
Earlier this year, after refusing to testify, Bill called out the House Oversight Committee investigating Epstein after they dragged his wife in for a deposition.
"Before we start, I have to get personal," Bill said at the time. "You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties. Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right."
He then further claimed he had "no idea" of the crimes Epstein had committed, and added, "No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos. I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn't see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn't do."
"I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong," Bill declared.