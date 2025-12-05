EXCLUSIVE: Clintons $90M Divorce Nightmare — Hillary 'Out for Blood' Over Husband Bill's Connection to Pedo Epstein and on 'Brink' of Ending Marriage as She Looks to 'Protect Her Legacy'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 9:30 p.m. ET
Bill and Hillary Clinton appear to be on their way to an expensive divorce over the former president's connection to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Department of Justice investigators have all eyes on Bill and Hillary, who have been married since 1975, as they urge the couple to reveal all they know about the pedophile.
Hillary Clinton Ready to End Marriage?
According to insiders, the former Secretary of State is said to be so shaken over Bill's relationship with Epstein, she's considering giving up her husband to "save her own skin," and going through with a $90million divorce.
"Hillary knows that once the House Oversight Committee and the DOJ investigations get going, and the FBI releases additional Epstein files, she is going to be humiliated," Leon Wagener, a presidential historian, predicted.
He continued: "She’s prepared to protect herself and her legacy — even if it means turning over damaging information about Bill’s involvement with Epstein."
Bill's history with the vile sex creep is well-documented, as he previously faced scrutiny for having flown on Epstein's private jet, often referred to as the "Lolita Express."
Bill Clinton's Connection to Epstein
The 79-year-old was also once photographed smiling while leaning back in a chair as a 22-year-old massage therapist pressed her hands into his shoulders.
In his memoir, Citizen, Bill explained his relationship with Epstein, and said: "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him. I’ve never visited his island."
"I wish I had never met him," he added.
James Comer, a Kentucky congressman and committee chairman, also warned Bill the walls may be closing in on him.
What's Hillary Clinton's Next Move?
"Everybody in America wants to know what went on on Epstein Island, and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee," he explained.
Another source noted Hillary, 78, is "bracing for the worst" after President Trump ordered the release of all "unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials" from the Epstein case file, and she's apparently ready to boot her husband.
"The people around Hillary say she's finished with him and out for blood,” the source claimed, adding the two will soon part ways.
Earlier this year, another insider claimed Hillary is said to be so sick over Bill and Epstein's connection she's reached out to her lawyers to go over her next move.
Hillary Clinton's 'Affair' Exposed
EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Filthy Legal Fight Secrets Revealed — As He's Caught on Camera Raging He Wanted to Hire World's 'Dirtiest' PR Dark Arts Expert
"It really could be over," the tipster said at the time, adding she's "enraged." "She's long known what Bill, and what he's capable of."
Hillary, who watched Bill's affair with then-22-year-old Monica Lewinsky play out in real time, may also have skeletons in the closet, after an Epstein email suggested she also had an affair with White House deputy counsel Vince Foster.
Foster died in 1993 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, although plenty of conspiracy theories have surrounded his death. The Epstein email to author Michael Wolff notes, "Hillary doing naughties with Vince."
Meanwhile, both Bill and Hillary seem to be avoiding their testimonies, recently bailing on their scheduled October and November court dates.
"Bill and Hillary Clinton are refusing to appear before House Oversight over their depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein," South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace complained on X. "Notice how House Democrats suddenly have nothing to say about it."