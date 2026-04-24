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EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Punching Above Her Weight — Insiders Fear Her Battle for Jacko Estate is Costing Family Millions

paris jackson estate battle costs family millions insiders fear
Source: MEGA

Paris Jackson's estate battle is costing family millions, sparking insider concerns over losses.

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April 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Stressed-out Paris Jackson is kicking up such a courtroom ruckus over her father Michael [Jackson]'s estate that family members fear she'll cost them millions, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

Paris, 27, is battling executors for control of the King of Pop's multibillion-dollar fortune as the biopic Michael heads to the big screen – and the executors have launched a counterattack.

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Paris Jackson Feud Sparks Estate Chaos

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Paris Jackson called estate claims she received $65million in benefits 'outright false.'
Source: CSHIS/MPI/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Paris Jackson called estate claims she received $65million in benefits 'outright false.'

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"The estate managers and lawyers have a lot of sympathy for Paris simply because she was Michael Jackson's daughter and she loved her father," said a source close to the legal tussle.

"But the reality is that Paris is causing chaos at the exact moment when a disciplined, respectful approach is needed, as this expensive film is introduced to the world and an entire new generation of Michael Jackson fans. Paris should know that this is not the time for games.

"Besides that, the people advising her should understand that she will get out-lawyered here. She's simply out of her depth."

In court papers, she condemned the estate as being badly run when it comes to producing a film like Michael and blasted as "outright false" the executors' claimed she's received $65million in benefits.

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Paris Slams Estate Over Massive Payouts

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Source: ZUMApress.com / MEGA

Graham King, known for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' was backed by estate officials amid criticism tied to 'Michael.'

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In a statement to RadarOnline.com, her rep added: "Paris' legal battle with the estate has always been about protecting her family from the executors and their lawyers who seem to be wasting family funds on seven- and six-figure bonuses and lavish perks for themselves. The executors alone have paid themselves more than $148million, more than any member of the Jackson family."

The source said: "The estate countered her filing, saying Paris doesn't understand the first thing about how a big-budget movie is put together – and they were right. Graham King, who produced Michael, is incredibly experienced and has worked with some of the top people in the movie business.

"His film Bohemian Rhapsody took years to put together and the finished product was the most profitable music biopic ever."

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Paris Blasted as Film Plans Expand

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John Branca was criticized by Paris' camp, which said the co-executor is 'in over his head' in the movie business.
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

John Branca was criticized by Paris' camp, which said the co-executor is 'in over his head' in the movie business.

If Michael scores big at the box office, King plans to produce up to three films about the singer, said the source, adding, "That would mean untold millions for the Jackson kids," including Paris.

"When Paris clearly demonstrates that she knows how to operate a large-scale, highly profitable entertainment entity like Michael's estate, she'll have the opportunity to be the one making the decisions. But right now she seems like somebody listening to very bad advice."

Paris, through her rep, blasted back, "The person who doesn't know how the movie business works is [co-executor] John Branca, who admitted he's in over his head with the movie business."

Branca told the media outlet he's "in the trenches."

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