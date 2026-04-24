EXCLUSIVE: Paris Jackson Punching Above Her Weight — Insiders Fear Her Battle for Jacko Estate is Costing Family Millions

"The estate managers and lawyers have a lot of sympathy for Paris simply because she was Michael Jackson's daughter and she loved her father," said a source close to the legal tussle.

"But the reality is that Paris is causing chaos at the exact moment when a disciplined, respectful approach is needed, as this expensive film is introduced to the world and an entire new generation of Michael Jackson fans. Paris should know that this is not the time for games.

"Besides that, the people advising her should understand that she will get out-lawyered here. She's simply out of her depth."

In court papers, she condemned the estate as being badly run when it comes to producing a film like Michael and blasted as "outright false" the executors' claimed she's received $65million in benefits.