Trump Family Feud Rumors Explode Over Kai's Lavish Graduation Dinner Guest List — As Key Relatives Were Missing From Celebration
May 19 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Numerous members of the Trump clan turned out for Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter Kai Trump’s high school graduation dinner, but it was the glaring absence of several key family members that really set tongues wagging, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors of a family feud were fueled by the fact that Don Jr.'s sister, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, weren't present for the celebratory meal, despite their proximity to the South Florida gathering.
Kai Trump Surrounded by Closest Loved Ones at Graduation Dinner
Following Kai's graduation from The Benjamin School in Jupiter, Florida, on May 15, family members gathered at Blackbird restaurant in the tony oceanfront enclave.
Don Jr. brought along fiancée Bettina Anderson, while his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, attended without boyfriend Tiger Woods.
The golfing icon reportedly left the Swiss rehab center he checked into following his March DUI arrest to sneak in and watch Kai walk the stage at her graduation ceremony, but didn't attend the dinner afterward.
Also turning out for the celebratory graduation dinner were Kai’s aunt Tiffany Trump and her businessman husband, Michael Boulos.
Donald Trump Missed Eldest Grandchild's High School Graduation
President Donald Trump was notably absent from his eldest grandchild's high school graduation festivities, but he had just returned from a high-stakes China summit hours earlier that day.
Kai’s uncle Eric Trump and his wife, Lara Trump, were also missing from the celebration after accompanying the Commander-in-Chief overseas, but it was the no-shows from within the U.S. that really got political watchers buzzing.
First Lady Melania Trump did not join her husband on the trip to China, sparking questions about why she skipped Kai’s milestone altogether. Even more eyebrow-raising was the absence of her son, Barron Trump, 19, who is the same age as his "niece" and has often been viewed as part of the family’s new generation of stars.
Ivanka Trump Skipped Kai Trump's Graduation
Ivanka has been spending quite a bit of time in Washington, D.C., as of late, as she and Kushner were on hand at the state dinner her father threw for King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, when they visited in late April.
The former fashion brand owner shared a "life lately" Instagram post on May 14, the day before Kai's graduation, featuring photos that showed her balancing her time between the nation's capital and South Florida.
One of the shots showed her sitting poolside at her family's $24million Indian Creek mansion watching a movie on the big screen, as one of her sons lounged on a floatie doing the same.
While Kushner has become an integral part of The Don's second administration as a special peace envoy and diplomatic negotiator, he didn't accompany his father-in-law on the trip to China.
The couple's lavish home, which they share with their three children, is roughly 90 minutes south of where Kai's celebration was held.
A Possible Explanation for Ivanka Trump's Absence
One reason Ivanka may not have been present is that she has been vocal about observing Shabbat, the Jewish Sabbath, which begins at sundown on Friday nights.
She converted to the religion in 2009, before marrying Kushner.
Ivanka previously shared about how her family is very "observant" when it comes to honoring the Sabbath.
“From sundown Friday to Saturday night, my family and I observe the Shabbat. During this time, we disconnect completely – no emails, no TV, no phone calls, no Internet. We enjoy uninterrupted time together, and it’s wonderful," she gushed in her 2017 book Women Who Work.
Ivanka added, "It's enormously important to unplug and devote that time to each other. We enjoy long meals together, we read, we take walks in the city, we nap, and just hang out."