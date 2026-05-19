Trump Family Feud Rumors Explode Over Kai's Lavish Graduation Dinner Guest List — As Key Relatives Were Missing From Celebration

Ivanka has been spending quite a bit of time in Washington, D.C., as of late, as she and Kushner were on hand at the state dinner her father threw for King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, when they visited in late April.

The former fashion brand owner shared a "life lately" Instagram post on May 14, the day before Kai's graduation, featuring photos that showed her balancing her time between the nation's capital and South Florida.

One of the shots showed her sitting poolside at her family's $24million Indian Creek mansion watching a movie on the big screen, as one of her sons lounged on a floatie doing the same.

While Kushner has become an integral part of The Don's second administration as a special peace envoy and diplomatic negotiator, he didn't accompany his father-in-law on the trip to China.

The couple's lavish home, which they share with their three children, is roughly 90 minutes south of where Kai's celebration was held.