Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris' Brutal Argument With Husband Doug Resurfaces — After Ex-Vice Prez 'Ditched Family Home For Malibu Mansion' Amid Plans for 2028 Presidential Run

Photo of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage was once tested.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kamala Harris' marriage rift has resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the ex-vice president is said to be hoping to snag the Democratic nomination again "with or without" her husband Doug Emhoff's support.

In her political memoir, 107 Days, Harris recalled "one of those fights that every married couple had," just weeks before she would go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump on Election Day.

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Fight

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Harris recalled a fight she had with her husband in her memoir, '107 Days.'

According to Harris, the scuffle was kicked off after Emhoff repurposed an anniversary present for her birthday, and then apparently didn't hear her shouting for a towel from the bath.

The 61-year-old wrote in her book, "I called Doug to ask him to bring me one. No answer. He was in the other room, watching the Dodgers eliminate the Mets in the playoffs. He couldn't hear me over the television. I called his phone."

However, it's when Emhoff, 61, simply asked, "What's up?" that led Harris to brand it a "bridge too far."

Harris, in her book, explained she had been "looking forward to a special evening with Doug" on her birthday and was hoping her longtime husband would have something special planned.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Can't Turn on Each Other'

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

The ex-vice president recalled Emhoff dropping the ball when it came to planning her birthday.

"Doug had been keeping his own grueling schedule and had flown in from a campaign event in Michigan. He was tired and preoccupied," Harris noted, while recalling she was left frustrated over Emhoff's choice of hotel and dinner for the night.

She wrote, "It turned out to be a bland establishment whose red-and-black decor looked like it hadn't been redone since the '70s. The only distinguished feature of the room was its larger size, but the curtains were broken."

However, according to Harris, Emhoff reminded his wife, "We can't turn on each other," during their heated argument.

Harris also recalled that after their tussle, she discovered notes on her pillow "in Doug's chicken scratch, telling me how much he loved me."

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris' Political Retreat?

Photo of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Harris is said to be using the couple's new Malibu mansion to plan out her presidential run.

Their argument didn't appear to have stayed behind closed doors, as even Harris' social secretary, Storm Horncastle, urged Emhoff to "fix" his wrongs with Harris.

"She handed him a set of note cards. She'd numbered them one through five, for the nights we'd be apart through the end of the campaign," Harris said. "She instructed him to write a note on each one."

While the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have not welcomed any children together, Harris is a stepmom to Emhoff's two kids from his first marriage.

Harris and Emhoff's past fight has been thrust into the spotlight again amid rumors the former presidential candidate has "ditched her family home." Harris is said to have dropped $8.15million on a mansion in Malibu, which will serve as the "perfect retreat" to launch another campaign.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
image of Zohran Mamdani

Conservatives Brand Zohran Mamdani a 'Full Deranged Marxist' for Bashing Ronald Reagan Quote While Promoting City-Run Grocery Stores

hunter biden, candace owens

'I Was a Crackhead': Hunter Biden Drops Bombshell Drug-Use Confession in Explosive Interview With Conservative Mouthpiece Candace Owens

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff
Source: MEGA

Harris is believed to be the frontrunner to snag the Democratic nomination.

"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," one insider claimed.

Harris loss to Trump is believed to have created a headache in her marriage, and sources claimed she's ready to run again, and this time end up on the winning side of things.

A source claimed Emhoff "wants her to quit so they can go back to living a private life. Another White House run will be the straw that breaks the camel's back."

Harris is believed to be leading the Democratic pack for the 2028 election.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.