Kamala Harris' Brutal Argument With Husband Doug Resurfaces — After Ex-Vice Prez 'Ditched Family Home For Malibu Mansion' Amid Plans for 2028 Presidential Run

In her political memoir, 107 Days, Harris recalled "one of those fights that every married couple had," just weeks before she would go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump on Election Day.

Kamala Harris ' marriage rift has resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the ex-vice president is said to be hoping to snag the Democratic nomination again "with or without" her husband Doug Emhoff's support.

Harris recalled a fight she had with her husband in her memoir, '107 Days.'

According to Harris, the scuffle was kicked off after Emhoff repurposed an anniversary present for her birthday, and then apparently didn't hear her shouting for a towel from the bath.

The 61-year-old wrote in her book, "I called Doug to ask him to bring me one. No answer. He was in the other room, watching the Dodgers eliminate the Mets in the playoffs. He couldn't hear me over the television. I called his phone."

However, it's when Emhoff, 61, simply asked, "What's up?" that led Harris to brand it a "bridge too far."

Harris, in her book, explained she had been "looking forward to a special evening with Doug" on her birthday and was hoping her longtime husband would have something special planned.