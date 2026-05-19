Kamala Harris' Brutal Argument With Husband Doug Resurfaces — After Ex-Vice Prez 'Ditched Family Home For Malibu Mansion' Amid Plans for 2028 Presidential Run
May 19 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Kamala Harris' marriage rift has resurfaced, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the ex-vice president is said to be hoping to snag the Democratic nomination again "with or without" her husband Doug Emhoff's support.
In her political memoir, 107 Days, Harris recalled "one of those fights that every married couple had," just weeks before she would go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump on Election Day.
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Fight
According to Harris, the scuffle was kicked off after Emhoff repurposed an anniversary present for her birthday, and then apparently didn't hear her shouting for a towel from the bath.
The 61-year-old wrote in her book, "I called Doug to ask him to bring me one. No answer. He was in the other room, watching the Dodgers eliminate the Mets in the playoffs. He couldn't hear me over the television. I called his phone."
However, it's when Emhoff, 61, simply asked, "What's up?" that led Harris to brand it a "bridge too far."
Harris, in her book, explained she had been "looking forward to a special evening with Doug" on her birthday and was hoping her longtime husband would have something special planned.
'We Can't Turn on Each Other'
"Doug had been keeping his own grueling schedule and had flown in from a campaign event in Michigan. He was tired and preoccupied," Harris noted, while recalling she was left frustrated over Emhoff's choice of hotel and dinner for the night.
She wrote, "It turned out to be a bland establishment whose red-and-black decor looked like it hadn't been redone since the '70s. The only distinguished feature of the room was its larger size, but the curtains were broken."
However, according to Harris, Emhoff reminded his wife, "We can't turn on each other," during their heated argument.
Harris also recalled that after their tussle, she discovered notes on her pillow "in Doug's chicken scratch, telling me how much he loved me."
Kamala Harris' Political Retreat?
Their argument didn't appear to have stayed behind closed doors, as even Harris' social secretary, Storm Horncastle, urged Emhoff to "fix" his wrongs with Harris.
"She handed him a set of note cards. She'd numbered them one through five, for the nights we'd be apart through the end of the campaign," Harris said. "She instructed him to write a note on each one."
While the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have not welcomed any children together, Harris is a stepmom to Emhoff's two kids from his first marriage.
Harris and Emhoff's past fight has been thrust into the spotlight again amid rumors the former presidential candidate has "ditched her family home." Harris is said to have dropped $8.15million on a mansion in Malibu, which will serve as the "perfect retreat" to launch another campaign.
"Kamala is focused on trying to win the Democratic nomination again – with or without Doug's support," one insider claimed.
Harris loss to Trump is believed to have created a headache in her marriage, and sources claimed she's ready to run again, and this time end up on the winning side of things.
A source claimed Emhoff "wants her to quit so they can go back to living a private life. Another White House run will be the straw that breaks the camel's back."
Harris is believed to be leading the Democratic pack for the 2028 election.