Conservatives Brand Zohran Mamdani a 'Full Deranged Marxist' for Bashing Ronald Reagan Quote While Promoting City-Run Grocery Stores

Speaking at the launch event for the city's first government-run grocery store, Mamdani referenced Reagan's iconic line about government overreach before explaining why he disagreed with it, per Fox News.

"Standing here this morning, I cannot help but think of the words of our 40th president, Ronald Reagan," Mamdani said. "He famously said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.' It's a good quote, but I disagree."

Instead, Mamdani argued that the real fear for working families is economic hardship.

"I think nine more terrifying words are actually, 'I worked all day and can't feed my family,'" he added.