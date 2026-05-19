Conservatives Brand Zohran Mamdani a 'Full Deranged Marxist' for Bashing Ronald Reagan Quote While Promoting City-Run Grocery Stores
May 19 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Zohran Mamdani sparked outrage from conservatives after criticizing a famous quote from Ronald Reagan while promoting his controversial plan for city-run grocery stores in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The democratic socialist mayor was quickly branded a "FULL DERANGED MARXIST" by critics online after insisting that "government must help" struggling families.
Mamdani Rejects Reagan's Famous Warning
Speaking at the launch event for the city's first government-run grocery store, Mamdani referenced Reagan's iconic line about government overreach before explaining why he disagreed with it, per Fox News.
"Standing here this morning, I cannot help but think of the words of our 40th president, Ronald Reagan," Mamdani said. "He famously said the nine most terrifying words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government, and I'm here to help.' It's a good quote, but I disagree."
Instead, Mamdani argued that the real fear for working families is economic hardship.
"I think nine more terrifying words are actually, 'I worked all day and can't feed my family,'" he added.
'Government Must Help'
The mayor doubled down on his belief that government intervention is necessary to lower costs for struggling residents.
"We are going to use the power of government to lower prices and make it easier for New Yorkers to put food on the table," Mamdani said during the announcement.
"It's not just that government can help, it's that government must help, and our government will help," he continued.
The Bronx location will reportedly span 20,000 square feet and is expected to open in 2027 as part of Mamdani's wider promise to create affordable, city-run grocery stores throughout New York City.
Conservatives Rip Grocery Store Plan
Though the crowd at the event applauded Mamdani's remarks, conservatives online erupted over the speech and his criticism of Reagan.
Conservative commentator Eric Daugherty posted on X: "What a FREAKING DISASTER! He REALLY thinks this will work."
Daugherty also accused the mayor of going "FULL DERANGED MARXIST," warning New Yorkers to prepare for "utter failure."
Meanwhile, Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet claimed Mamdani had "flipped Ronald Reagan's warning upside down" by proposing government-run grocery stores that would allegedly undercut private businesses.
Critics Compare Plan to NYC Transit Problems
Other critics pointed to existing frustrations with public services in New York City as evidence that the grocery store initiative could backfire.
Jennifer Harrison referenced ongoing issues involving the city's transit system and strikes while criticizing the proposal on X.
"Bc everything government-run, like the MTA, is working out so well for [New Yorkers]," Harrison wrote sarcastically.
The official GOP X account also weighed in by reposting the clip and labeling Mamdani a "communist."