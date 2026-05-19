EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Love and Loss — Inside Her Relationship With Late Hollywood Actor Val Kilmer…As She Celebrates Her 80th Birthday

The pair first met in 1981, but it took a moment for sparks to fly.

Kilmer once said that he wasn’t “motivated to meet her” because he truly didn’t think that they’d have anything in common. But he couldn’t have been more wrong.

“I fell madly in love with him!” Cher said. “He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don’t know. Thirtysomething … He was so beautiful!”

While neither of them expected their love to blossom, Cher admitted that their first kiss was like fireworks.

“I thought my head would shoot right off my body. I had to catch my breath,” she explained.