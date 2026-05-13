EXCLUSIVE: Panicked Mom Cher 'Putting Toyboy Lover Romance on the Line for the Sake of Her Troubled Son'
May 13 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Heartsick Cher is pressing pause on her entertainment career, social life and romance with 40-years-younger beau Alexander Edwards as she pours all of her energy into helping her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cher Focused Entirely on Son
"Nothing else matters right now," one insider said. "It's all about her son."
The singer, 79, had unsuccessfully sought to secure a conservatorship for Allman, 49, citing serious concerns about his alleged struggles with addiction, mental health, and financial instability.
A source said: "She's fully hands-on – every call, every decision, every step. She's not leaving his side emotionally."
Cher Turns Fiercely Protective Whenever Her Family Faces Emotional Turmoil and Crisis
Those closest to Cher aren't surprised.
Speaking of the Moonstruck star, who's also mom to Chaz Bono, an insider said: "She's fierce when it comes to family – protective, focused and completely devoted."