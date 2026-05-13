EXCLUSIVE: Panicked Mom Cher 'Putting Toyboy Lover Romance on the Line for the Sake of Her Troubled Son'

Heartsick Cher is pressing pause on her entertainment career, social life and romance with 40-years-younger beau Alexander Edwards as she pours all of her energy into helping her troubled son, Elijah Blue Allman , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cher is allegedly putting her career and romance with Alexander Edwards on hold to support son Elijah Blue Allman.

"Nothing else matters right now," one insider said. "It's all about her son."

The singer, 79, had unsuccessfully sought to secure a conservatorship for Allman, 49, citing serious concerns about his alleged struggles with addiction, mental health, and financial instability.

A source said: "She's fully hands-on – every call, every decision, every step. She's not leaving his side emotionally."