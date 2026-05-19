'I Was a Crackhead': Hunter Biden Drops Bombshell Drug-Use Confession in Explosive Interview With Conservative Mouthpiece Candace Owens
May 19 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has opened up about his crippling drug dependency like never before, RadarOnline.com can report, and has done so to controversial conservative podcaster Candace Owens.
The former president's youngest son did not try to sugarcoat his addiction battle, as he railed on his father's political enemies – including fellow democrats.
Hunter Biden Faces the 'Truth'
Owens, who has spent years publicly mocking Hunter as a drug addict, sits down with the man himself for her self-titled podcast on Thursday, May 21.
In a preview posted to X, Hunter wastes no time addressing her accusations.
"I've heard you call me a crackhead many times, and the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead," the 56-year-old bluntly states.
Elsewhere in the interview, Hunter describes hitting rock bottom.
"My marriage fell apart, and it just started a really, really dark cycle," he says. "My brother called me and said, 'This has got to stop.'
"And it forced me into a choice. And the choice was, do I get out of bed and live, or do I die?"
Crack Addiction Takes Over
Hunter, 56, has admittedly struggled with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was, and he took a hit of the powerful narcotic every 15 minutes.
He's previously detailed that at the height of his addiction, his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."
In his 2021 memoir, Beautiful Things, Hunter described his love of crack cocaine, writing that he would walk the streets of Washington, D.C., to try to score his drugs. Hunter wrote, "I've bought crack cocaine on the streets of Washington, D.C., and cooked up my own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles."
Things got so bad that at one point, Hunter was living out of a $59 per night Super 8 motel room. While in D.C., he befriended a homeless man who also enjoyed drugs.
Hunter said he was in such a fog from the crack that he offered the homeless crack addict a room in his apartment. He said, "The relationship was symbiotic. It was two crack addicts who couldn't find their way out of a paper bag. A one-act crack farce."
Even Hunter's father, Joe Biden, who was serving as vice president to then-President Barack Obama, had to confront him at his home.
Joe told his son, "I know you're not fine, Hunter. You need help."
Hunter said his dad never left his side despite his problems. He wrote, "He never let me forget that all was not lost. He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got - and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."
Hunter Bashes the 'DC Elite' that Cost His Dad the Presidency
Just as Joe never gave up on Hunter, Hunter has never given up on his father, even in the face of a presidential power coup orchestrated by his own political party.
"Something has changed, Candace. It's not left or right," Hunter blasted. "The DC elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never a part of that club. He was never part of the (Jeffrey) Epstein class."
Questions about his dad's mental competency, coupled with growing grumblings from actor George Clooney and others, forced Joe to abort his reelection bid at the 11th hour in 2024.
But before leaving office, the commander in chief hand-signed a pardon for Hunter, who had previously pleaded guilty to evading a $1.4million tax bill and was convicted on three federal gun charges.