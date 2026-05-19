EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cher's Regrets After She Skipped Out on Romantic Date With Elvis Following Her Separation From Ex Sonny Bono: 'I Wish I Had Gone'
May 19 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Cher has romanced her fair share of Hollywood heartthrobs over the years, but Elvis Presley is one that got away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Following her bombshell split from Sonny Bono, the King of Rock and Roll asked her out on a date, but Cher got so nervous that she never showed up!
'I Wish I Had Gone'
A source dished that the would-be date would have happened some time in 1974, shortly after Elvis’ divorce from Priscilla Presley.
“Cher had separated from husband Sonny Bono but wasn’t divorced yet, and Elvis had invited her to join him for a weekend in Las Vegas,” the source explained of the romantic moment.
But it wasn’t to be.
“I got nervous. I didn’t get there. I was that nervous,” Cher confessed. “I wish I had gone.”
During a sit-down with David Letterman, she admitted that Marlon Brando was also someone she wished she had given a chance at the time.
Inside Cher's Rocky Relationship With Sonny Bono
Cher revealed that it was possibly her recent split from Bono that caused her to hesitate to take the plunge with a major star – and their marriage had been far from idyllic.
“He was like the father. You know how you can be frightened of your father even if he doesn’t ever do anything?” she explained of her 10-year marriage to the singer. “It wasn’t like, I mean, he never hit me, never really yelled at me. He could be tough, though. He could just be real tough in that kind of horrible, tough Sicilian way."
“I couldn’t stand on my own two feet and talk back to him. That was my problem,” she added. “I could just never ever talk back to him, and so I never got any of my needs met that weren’t what he felt they should be.”
By the time their divorce was finalized in 1975, Cher said she was “excited” to get back out there, but she “wasn’t quite with it.”
Cher's Hollywood Dalliances
And while she did end up having several dalliances with big Hollywood names, like Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise, she said her number of lovers wasn’t nearly as high as she assumed everyone suspected.
“We’re not talking Cleopatra numbers,” she teased. “The truth is, EVERYONE was more promiscuous than me!”
'Older Men Just Didn't Like Me'
As Radar previously reported, Cher is currently dating music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who is 40 years her junior.
“On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said at the time of their wild age gap. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”
As for how she’s found herself dating younger men, she said that “older men just didn’t me all that much.”
“I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn’t like me for some reason,” she continued. “And maybe younger men don’t care if you’re funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality.”