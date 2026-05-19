EXCLUSIVE: Inside Cher's Regrets After She Skipped Out on Romantic Date With Elvis Following Her Separation From Ex Sonny Bono: 'I Wish I Had Gone'

Cher revealed that it was possibly her recent split from Bono that caused her to hesitate to take the plunge with a major star – and their marriage had been far from idyllic.

“He was like the father. You know how you can be frightened of your father even if he doesn’t ever do anything?” she explained of her 10-year marriage to the singer. “It wasn’t like, I mean, he never hit me, never really yelled at me. He could be tough, though. He could just be real tough in that kind of horrible, tough Sicilian way."

“I couldn’t stand on my own two feet and talk back to him. That was my problem,” she added. “I could just never ever talk back to him, and so I never got any of my needs met that weren’t what he felt they should be.”

By the time their divorce was finalized in 1975, Cher said she was “excited” to get back out there, but she “wasn’t quite with it.”