Trump, 79, Awkwardly Brags About His Shrinking Waist While Showing Off Plans For Controversial White House Ballroom — 'I Look So Thin!'

The president's latest comments about his waistline also come after years of scrutiny surrounding his eating habits and aversion to exercise.

Trump has openly admitted he avoids traditional workouts, once dismissing treadmill routines as tedious and insisting he would rather spend his time golfing.

"I just don't like it. It's boring," Trump previously told The Wall Street Journal of exercising, while continuing to maintain that his health remains in excellent condition.

His diet has long fueled headlines as well. Trump is famously fond of fast food, frequently eating burgers and fries while drinking multiple Diet Cokes each day.

His dislike of vegetables and healthier meal options has also become part of his public persona over the years.

Still, Trump has repeatedly insisted his energy levels and endurance come naturally.

The president has often credited his parents and what he describes as "good genetics" for his ability to maintain a relentless schedule while sleeping very little.