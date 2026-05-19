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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump, 79, Awkwardly Brags About His Shrinking Waist While Showing Off Plans For Controversial White House Ballroom — 'I Look So Thin!'

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump joked about looking 'so thin' while holding up White House ballroom renderings.

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May 19 2026, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump made a joke about his appearance while unveiling plans for his controversial White House ballroom, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president, 79, poked fun at himself as he stood beside large images of the ballroom addition, a project that has already sparked intense backlash over its unnecessary nature and lavish cost.

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Trump Jokes About His Waist

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image of The president made the comments while showing plans for his controversial ballroom addition to the White House.
Source: mega

The president made the comments while showing plans for his controversial ballroom addition to the White House.

While speaking to reporters, Trump held up one of the ballroom renderings in front of himself and joked about how slim it made him appear.

"I look so thin. They'll say, 'Oh, he's gotten so thin' because I'm holding this," Trump said. "You don't have to look at my waist. You can look at this."

He then referenced Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding: "You saw enough of my waist along with President Xi."

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Source: @FoxNews/X

Trump previously admitted he 'probably should' try GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

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'Healthiest President Ever'

image of Trump has long insisted his health is 'perfect' despite criticism about his diet and exercise habits.
Source: mega

Trump has long insisted his health is 'perfect' despite criticism about his diet and exercise habits.

Despite repeatedly boasting about his stamina and physical condition, in January, Trump made a rare acknowledgment that he may need to slim down.

Although the president has mocked GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy in the past, he admitted in an interview with the New York Times that he has considered trying them himself.

"No, I have not," Trump said when asked whether he had taken the drugs, before adding: "I probably should."

The president previously weighed in at 240 pounds in 2023, though his most recent physical in April 2025 listed him at 224 pounds.

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Trump Defends His Lifestyle Despite Criticism

image of The 79-year-old has openly admitted he finds working out 'boring.'
Source: mega

The 79-year-old has openly admitted he finds working out 'boring.'

The president's latest comments about his waistline also come after years of scrutiny surrounding his eating habits and aversion to exercise.

Trump has openly admitted he avoids traditional workouts, once dismissing treadmill routines as tedious and insisting he would rather spend his time golfing.

"I just don't like it. It's boring," Trump previously told The Wall Street Journal of exercising, while continuing to maintain that his health remains in excellent condition.

His diet has long fueled headlines as well. Trump is famously fond of fast food, frequently eating burgers and fries while drinking multiple Diet Cokes each day.

His dislike of vegetables and healthier meal options has also become part of his public persona over the years.

Still, Trump has repeatedly insisted his energy levels and endurance come naturally.

The president has often credited his parents and what he describes as "good genetics" for his ability to maintain a relentless schedule while sleeping very little.

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Trump Once Mocked 'Fat Drugs'

image of The president previously mocked weight-loss injections as 'the fat drug.'
Source: mega

The president previously mocked weight-loss injections as 'the fat drug.'

During a previous Oval Office event alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump ridiculed GLP-1 injections and questioned whether they actually worked.

Referring to Ozempic and similar medications as "the fat drug," the president claimed he had seen little success among people he knew who used them.

"I've got a lot of friends. They're fat," Trump joked at the time. "They said, 'Yeah, I lost some weight.' I said, 'You don't look it to me.'"

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