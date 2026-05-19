Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I Want to Go to Heaven': Trump's Bizarre Afterlife Theory Revealed — After Prez Confessed He 'Doubts' He Will See the Pearly Gates When He Dies

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH

Donald Trump is once again discussing heaven.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump once again has heaven on the mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal, offering up his thoughts on what people may do – or not do – to see the pearly gates.

The 79-year-old has brought up the afterlife several times and even noted he doesn't think he has a chance to see heaven once he dies.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gee, I Want to Go to Heaven'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump declared religion is back in the U.S., and once again mentioned heaven.

On Tuesday, May 19, the president took questions from reporters near the White House and was asked to respond to the Rededicate 250 prayer event that was held in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

During the event, Trump gave a video address to the crowd and read from the Chronicles.

"I think religion's very important for a country," Trump said, before offering up a bizarre theory on the afterlife. "This country was built largely on religion. When you have strong religion you have less crime, it's just a fact. Whatever it may be, it's like ‘Gee, I want to go to heaven, so I'm not going to do this or that.' Who knows?"

Trump, who has a dismal 37 percent approval rate in a recent poll, then added that while he thinks polling is "so fake," that's not the case with studies that show Americans are more religious than in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Trump Declares 'Religion is Making a Tremendous Comeback'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president has been open about his thoughts on the afterlife.

According to a Gallup Poll from April. 42 percent of young men between 18-29 noted religion is "very important" to them.

"Religion is a good thing. Christianity is a great thing for our country,” the controversial president told reporters. "The successes that we've had have been based on Christianity and religion. I'm very proud of that."

Trump then boasted that religion is "taking off like our country is taking off. Our country is hotter now than it's ever been, and I'll tell you, religion is making a tremendous comeback."

"You look at churches today, they're full. You go back two or three years, nobody was going," Trump claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

How Trump Is Trying to Get into Heaven

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old has gone back and forth on whether he's done enough to see the pearly gates.

Trump has been open about what he thinks about religion and heaven, previously declaring, "There's no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you're good, so you go to that next step, right?"

"That's very important to me. I think it's really, very important," he added at the time. Last August, Trump then admitted there would only be one way for him to get into heaven: If he ended Russia's war against Ukraine.

"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," Trump said at the time, and then acknowledged his behavior had left him fighting for a place in the afterlife.

Trump explained, "I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
hunter biden, candace owens

'I Was a Crackhead': Hunter Biden Drops Bombshell Drug-Use Confession in Explosive Interview With Conservative Mouthpiece Candace Owens

image of Donald Trump

Donald Trump's Excuse for Shocking $1.7B MAGA Gift to Jan. 6 Rioters Revealed — 'They've Been Weaponized'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump previously admitted he 'doubts' he will get into heaven.

It's not the first time Trump has questioned whether he has the resume to hear the harps once it's all said and done. Earlier this year, Trump admitted he "doubts" he will make it to heaven, comments he made just months after once again being left on the fence about whether he's done enough good to see the good place.

"I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," he said while on Air Force One in November 2025. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.