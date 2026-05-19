'I Want to Go to Heaven': Trump's Bizarre Afterlife Theory Revealed — After Prez Confessed He 'Doubts' He Will See the Pearly Gates When He Dies

On Tuesday, May 19, the president took questions from reporters near the White House and was asked to respond to the Rededicate 250 prayer event that was held in Washington, D.C. last weekend.

During the event, Trump gave a video address to the crowd and read from the Chronicles.

"I think religion's very important for a country," Trump said, before offering up a bizarre theory on the afterlife. "This country was built largely on religion. When you have strong religion you have less crime, it's just a fact. Whatever it may be, it's like ‘Gee, I want to go to heaven, so I'm not going to do this or that.' Who knows?"

Trump, who has a dismal 37 percent approval rate in a recent poll, then added that while he thinks polling is "so fake," that's not the case with studies that show Americans are more religious than in recent years.