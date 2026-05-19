'I Want to Go to Heaven': Trump's Bizarre Afterlife Theory Revealed — After Prez Confessed He 'Doubts' He Will See the Pearly Gates When He Dies
May 19 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump once again has heaven on the mind, RadarOnline.com can reveal, offering up his thoughts on what people may do – or not do – to see the pearly gates.
The 79-year-old has brought up the afterlife several times and even noted he doesn't think he has a chance to see heaven once he dies.
'Gee, I Want to Go to Heaven'
On Tuesday, May 19, the president took questions from reporters near the White House and was asked to respond to the Rededicate 250 prayer event that was held in Washington, D.C. last weekend.
During the event, Trump gave a video address to the crowd and read from the Chronicles.
"I think religion's very important for a country," Trump said, before offering up a bizarre theory on the afterlife. "This country was built largely on religion. When you have strong religion you have less crime, it's just a fact. Whatever it may be, it's like ‘Gee, I want to go to heaven, so I'm not going to do this or that.' Who knows?"
Trump, who has a dismal 37 percent approval rate in a recent poll, then added that while he thinks polling is "so fake," that's not the case with studies that show Americans are more religious than in recent years.
Trump Declares 'Religion is Making a Tremendous Comeback'
According to a Gallup Poll from April. 42 percent of young men between 18-29 noted religion is "very important" to them.
"Religion is a good thing. Christianity is a great thing for our country,” the controversial president told reporters. "The successes that we've had have been based on Christianity and religion. I'm very proud of that."
Trump then boasted that religion is "taking off like our country is taking off. Our country is hotter now than it's ever been, and I'll tell you, religion is making a tremendous comeback."
"You look at churches today, they're full. You go back two or three years, nobody was going," Trump claimed.
How Trump Is Trying to Get into Heaven
Trump has been open about what he thinks about religion and heaven, previously declaring, "There's no reason to be good. I wanna be good because you wanna prove to God you're good, so you go to that next step, right?"
"That's very important to me. I think it's really, very important," he added at the time. Last August, Trump then admitted there would only be one way for him to get into heaven: If he ended Russia's war against Ukraine.
"If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s a pretty... I want to try and get to heaven if possible," Trump said at the time, and then acknowledged his behavior had left him fighting for a place in the afterlife.
Trump explained, "I'm hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."
It's not the first time Trump has questioned whether he has the resume to hear the harps once it's all said and done. Earlier this year, Trump admitted he "doubts" he will make it to heaven, comments he made just months after once again being left on the fence about whether he's done enough good to see the good place.
"I think I'm maybe not heaven-bound," he said while on Air Force One in November 2025. "I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I’m gonna be able to make heaven. But I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."