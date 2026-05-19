'So Strange and Weird': Meghan Markle Mocked as 'Cut-Price Angelina Jolie' Over Geneva Speech on Dangers of Children on Social Media

Sykes traveled to Geneva to hear Markle's poorly attended 10-minute speech held on the Place des Nations, where she called on global and tech leaders to treat unhealthy online spaces as "a public health issue."

The royal commentator noted, "So why then did it all feel so strange and weird and like we'd slightly stepped into a parallel universe? I think the first thing that sprang to mind for me was that if this is what Megan wants to do, if she wants to go around giving speeches on important matters that people otherwise don't give enough attention to, then it seems to me an odd decision to have left the British royal family," referring to Markle and Prince Harry's infamous Megxit in 2020.

"Because it seems to me that that's exactly the kind of thing that you would be doing right if you were a member of the royal family," Sykes pointed out with a laugh.