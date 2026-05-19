Meghan Markle Encouraged to Hire a 'Rent-a-Crowd' After Failing to Draw Fans to Swiss Speech and Australian Tour — 'She's Just a Laughingstock'

Royal expert Tom Sykes made the trip to Geneva to witness the speech firsthand and estimated the crowd topped out at less than 100 people, with approximately 50 invited guests, including "random ministers" in town for a World Health Organization event.

"It didn't seem like a particularly starry crowd, let's put it that way," he shared on The Royalist podcast, adding there were "another kind of 50 people watching around the edge" and that Markle's speech "had almost no pickup in the global media, to be really honest. Virtually no international journalists had traveled there."

In video and photos of Markle's speech, there were numerous empty seats in the audience, while pedestrians and bicyclists breezed through the plaza as she spoke.

Barriers had been erected around the area in the Place des Nations, as only a handful of curious onlookers were seen pausing to check out what was going on.