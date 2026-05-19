Donald Trump's Excuse for Shocking $1.7B MAGA Gift to Jan. 6 Rioters Revealed — 'They've Been Weaponized'

The Justice Department announced the creation of the $1.776billion fund as part of a deal tied to Trump dropping his $10billion lawsuit against the IRS over grievances connected to the 2022 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The administration claimed the new "Anti-Weaponization Fund" would create a process to compensate Americans who were allegedly targeted through "lawfare" and political prosecutions under the Biden administration.

When asked why taxpayers should cover the costs, Trump insisted the plan had been "very well received."