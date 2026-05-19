EXCLUSIVE: Cher Dishes on Her 'Greatest Lovers Ever' and Spicy Sex Life Secrets — As Iconic Singer Turns 80  

A short time later, she met her would-be husband Sonny Bono, who was also significantly older than her at 27.

“I swear to God, the moment I saw Sonny, everyone else in the room disappeared,” she gushed. “He was the coolest guy ever.”

As their romance blossomed, they also built a career together as singers. They tied the knot unofficially in 1964, before they made it legal in 1969. They welcomed son Chaz Bono that same year.

By 1974, it all came crashing down with their tumultuous breakup and eventual divorce. Still, despite their ups and downs, a friend ranked him at number 3.

Cher and Gregg Allman were married from 1975 to 1979, during which they had son Elijah Blue Allman together.

Unfortunately for the later rocker, a friend said his “lover rating” was “low,” and was at 10th on the list for Cher.