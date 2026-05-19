EXCLUSIVE: Cher Dishes on Her 'Greatest Lovers Ever' and Spicy Sex Life Secrets — As Iconic Singer Turns 80
May 19 2026, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET
Cher believes in life after love…and she’s had a good one so far!
Ahead of the iconic singer’s 80th birthday on Wednesday, May 20, RadarOnline.com looks back at some of her “greatest lovers” ... and who missed the mark.
Cher's 'Disappointing' First Time
Cher’s love life began at 16, when she had a controversial one-night stand with Hollywood heartthrob Warren Beatty – who was 25 years old at the time.
While Beatty, now 89, may have been many women’s movie star crush, the “Believe” songstress called their hookup “disappointing.”
“Not that he wasn’t technically good, or could be good, but I didn’t feel anything,” she explained.
According to a friend, Cher would probably rank him about 15th on her list of lovers.
Two Marriages, Different Skills in the Bedroom
A short time later, she met her would-be husband Sonny Bono, who was also significantly older than her at 27.
“I swear to God, the moment I saw Sonny, everyone else in the room disappeared,” she gushed. “He was the coolest guy ever.”
As their romance blossomed, they also built a career together as singers. They tied the knot unofficially in 1964, before they made it legal in 1969. They welcomed son Chaz Bono that same year.
By 1974, it all came crashing down with their tumultuous breakup and eventual divorce. Still, despite their ups and downs, a friend ranked him at number 3.
Cher and Gregg Allman were married from 1975 to 1979, during which they had son Elijah Blue Allman together.
Unfortunately for the later rocker, a friend said his “lover rating” was “low,” and was at 10th on the list for Cher.
Cher's Top 2 Revealed
But Cher's love life began to look up again when she sparked a romance with Top Gun star Val Kilmer in the early '80s.
“Val is terrific but sometimes it’s just too intense and hot,” Cher said of him once. “He is a great kisser. My rule of thumb, and it’s never failed me, is if a man’s a good kisser, he’s a great f--k.”
“He was No. 2,” the pal spilled, referring to Kilmer’s skills in the bedroom.
Over the years, Cher also had a fling with “shy” Tom Cruise, who she claimed was in her “Top 5” of lovers, as well as Richie Sambora, Eric Clapton, Tim Medvetz, and even Kilmer’s agent Joshua Donen.
But it was Rob Camilletti who she reportedly fell hard for.
“Rob is definitely the love of her life and also No. 1 on the lover list,” the friend shared.
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'It's a Good List'
Most recently, she’s dated music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, who she’s described as kind, talented, funny and handsome. Despite their age difference, she’s claimed they “really get along great.”
In the end, Cher is happy with where she’s found herself, regardless of the ups and downs of her relationships.
“I love having boyfriends. A girl can wait for the right man to come along – but in the meantime, that doesn’t mean she can’t have a wonderful time with all the wrong ones,” Cher said of her storied love life. “I had just the greatest lovers ever! Not a long list. It’s just a good list.”