EXCLUSIVE: Cher Takes Over — Battling Singer Makes Nuclear Moves to Save Her Spiraling Son

Sources said Allman did not attend the March 2026 wedding of half-brother Chaz Bono as he's hospitalized in a psychiatric facility in New Hampshire.

He was admitted following two arrests on Feb. 27 and March 1 after being accused of trespassing at a school and breaking into a stranger's home.

"Elijah's behavior has been shocking and horrific. But he's still Cher's flesh and blood, and she'll never stop fighting to help him," an insider said. "She's hopeful that this conservatorship will be granted – at least temporarily to start off with. Then she'll be able to start the process that'll ultimately save his life."

In her legal filing, the Oscar-winning Moonstruck actress alleged Elijah – whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman – is unable to manage his own affairs due to his chronic addiction issues.

She testified: "Elijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst."