EXCLUSIVE: Cher Takes Over — Battling Singer Makes Nuclear Moves to Save Her Spiraling Son
May 6 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Superstar Cher is scrambling to place son Elijah Blue Allman into a legal conservatorship following his recent arrests and drug struggles amid fears for his life and fortune, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The Believe singer – who turns 80 in May – filed an emergency motion in Los Angeles Superior Court that, if granted, would allow her to take charge of the 49-year-old's financial affairs, according to bombshell legal documents.
Elijah's Shocking And Horrific Behavior
Sources said Allman did not attend the March 2026 wedding of half-brother Chaz Bono as he's hospitalized in a psychiatric facility in New Hampshire.
He was admitted following two arrests on Feb. 27 and March 1 after being accused of trespassing at a school and breaking into a stranger's home.
"Elijah's behavior has been shocking and horrific. But he's still Cher's flesh and blood, and she'll never stop fighting to help him," an insider said. "She's hopeful that this conservatorship will be granted – at least temporarily to start off with. Then she'll be able to start the process that'll ultimately save his life."
In her legal filing, the Oscar-winning Moonstruck actress alleged Elijah – whose father is late rocker Gregg Allman – is unable to manage his own affairs due to his chronic addiction issues.
She testified: "Elijah's situation has become dire on multiple fronts. His mental health has severely deteriorated, his financial situation is terrible, and his drug dependency is at its worst."
She also maintained her off-the-rails offspring is no longer romantically involved with Marieangela King, his estranged wife.
Cher has previously suggested it was "unsafe" to allow King to control Elijah's assets, which reportedly include $120,000 a year from a trust fund set up by his dad.
Cher Seeks Full Control to Save Elijah Amid Divorce Battle
A source confided: "Cher is determined to take this all the way and clean things up for Elijah, but first she needs a judge to give her full control of his life. It makes her sick to her stomach that anyone would be trying to take advantage when he's at his vulnerable."
Pitbull lawyer Laura Wasser is said to be handling Elijah's ongoing divorce case against King, who filed to end their 13-year marriage in April 2025.