EXCLUSIVE: Loss of Val Kilmer 'Reunites Tom and Cher' — Cruise 'Burning Up the Phone Lines Trying to Console' Legendary Diva

Former couple Cher and Tom Cruise have reconnected – over the loss of their mutual friend Val Kilmer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the willowy diva and height-challenged action star, who dated each other in the 1980s, were rocked by Kilmer's shocking April 1 death and have been burning up the phone lines trying to console each other.

An insider revealed: "For Tom, Val was a trusted friend and colleague and someone he respected wholeheartedly. For Cher, Val was the boyfriend who broke her heart, and she always carried a torch for him."