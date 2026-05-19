Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kim Kardashian

Cops Find $8.4M Cocaine Stash Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Underwear Shipment — Driver Arrested for Smuggling Drugs Into U.K.

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

A cocaine stash worth $8.4million has been found in Kim Kardashian's Skims underwear.

May 19 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Cops have found a $8.4million cocaine stash hidden in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS underwear.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the drugs were discovered in a lorry coming into the U.K. and its driver has since been arrested.

Article continues below advertisement

Officers Found 90kg of Cocaine

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Jakub Jan Konkel
Source: National Crime Agency

Driver Jakub Jan Konkel has been jailed for drug smuggling.

Article continues below advertisement

Officers searched the trailer and found 28 pallets of Skims clothing, which is made by the high profile reality star. They also discovered 90kg of cocaine – worth around $8.4m – stashed in a hidden compartment in the rear trailer doors.

Driver Jakub Jan Konkel initially denied knowing anything about the stash of cocaine, but eventually confessed to agreeing to smuggling the drugs for 4,500 Euros, or roughly $5,276.

The Skims shipment was legitimate, and neither the exporter nor the importer of the clothing was connected with the smuggling operation, officials added.

Article continues below advertisement

Drugs Picked Up From Holland

picture of Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

The drugs were found in a lorry carrying Kim's Skims stock.

Article continues below advertisement

He had travelled on a ferry from the Netherlands on September 5 last year after picking up the drugs.

Konkel has now been jailed for 13.5 years at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex, England, for drug smuggling.

NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said: "Organized crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move class A drugs often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this. The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel they’ve lost an important enabler."

"The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of class A drugs, which are at the epicenter of huge amounts of crime and suffering in U.K. communities."

Article continues below advertisement

'Kardashian Curse'

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Lewis Hamilton's lacklustre start to the F1 season has been blamed on Kim.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Mark Fuhrman, OJ Simpson

EXCLUSIVE: How Mark Fuhrman Was Labeled 'Arrogant' and 'Inexperienced' By O.J. Simpson Lead Investigator — After Disgraced Detective Lied About Using 'N' Word on Witness Stand

tyler robinson, swat

Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Smirks in Court After Arriving in SWAT Car — As His Legal Team Fights to Ban Media and Seal Key Evidence

Article continues below advertisement

Kim, 45, has yet to comment on the cocaine smuggling, but she has other issues on her mind — namely her relationship with British F1 star Lewis Hamilton, 41.

RadarOnline.com told how the Ferrari driver’s embarrassing sixth-placed finish in March's Tokyo Grand Prix left insiders blabbing that his friends blame his sizzling romance with Kim for knocking him off his game, claiming it's part of the "Kardashian Curse."

The sixth-place finish behind winner Kimi Antonelli of Italy at the March 29 Japanese Grand Prix was his worst of the season and left Hamilton frazzled.

The seven-time F1 world driving champion blamed a tactical goof that allowed several drivers to pass him – but insiders are pointing the finger at his time with the 45-year-old fashionista who's been keeping his motor humming.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Kim kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim was blamed by some for Hamilton's poor finish at the event.

"Kim was not actually at the race but she was in Tokyo with him the week before so she's getting dragged into this," said an insider. "She skipped the race because she didn't want to get blamed if he didn't win, but somehow people are still pointing the finger at her, which feels pretty unfair, but naturally it's getting in his head."

The sixth place was Hamilton's worst finish so far this season after zooming to third in China and fourth in Australia.

He’s since finished third in China and fourth in the most recent race in Miami — and is currently fifth in the current standings, way off the pace of leader Kimi Antonelli.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.