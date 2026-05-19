Cops Find $8.4M Cocaine Stash Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Underwear Shipment — Driver Arrested for Smuggling Drugs Into U.K.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the drugs were discovered in a lorry coming into the U.K. and its driver has since been arrested.

Officers searched the trailer and found 28 pallets of Skims clothing, which is made by the high profile reality star. They also discovered 90kg of cocaine – worth around $8.4m – stashed in a hidden compartment in the rear trailer doors.

Driver Jakub Jan Konkel initially denied knowing anything about the stash of cocaine, but eventually confessed to agreeing to smuggling the drugs for 4,500 Euros, or roughly $5,276.

The Skims shipment was legitimate, and neither the exporter nor the importer of the clothing was connected with the smuggling operation, officials added.