Cops Find $8.4M Cocaine Stash Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Underwear Shipment — Driver Arrested for Smuggling Drugs Into U.K.
May 19 2026, Published 3:26 p.m. ET
Cops have found a $8.4million cocaine stash hidden in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS underwear.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the drugs were discovered in a lorry coming into the U.K. and its driver has since been arrested.
Officers Found 90kg of Cocaine
Officers searched the trailer and found 28 pallets of Skims clothing, which is made by the high profile reality star. They also discovered 90kg of cocaine – worth around $8.4m – stashed in a hidden compartment in the rear trailer doors.
Driver Jakub Jan Konkel initially denied knowing anything about the stash of cocaine, but eventually confessed to agreeing to smuggling the drugs for 4,500 Euros, or roughly $5,276.
The Skims shipment was legitimate, and neither the exporter nor the importer of the clothing was connected with the smuggling operation, officials added.
Drugs Picked Up From Holland
He had travelled on a ferry from the Netherlands on September 5 last year after picking up the drugs.
Konkel has now been jailed for 13.5 years at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex, England, for drug smuggling.
NCA operations manager Paul Orchard said: "Organized crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move class A drugs often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this. The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel they’ve lost an important enabler."
"The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of class A drugs, which are at the epicenter of huge amounts of crime and suffering in U.K. communities."
'Kardashian Curse'
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Kim, 45, has yet to comment on the cocaine smuggling, but she has other issues on her mind — namely her relationship with British F1 star Lewis Hamilton, 41.
RadarOnline.com told how the Ferrari driver’s embarrassing sixth-placed finish in March's Tokyo Grand Prix left insiders blabbing that his friends blame his sizzling romance with Kim for knocking him off his game, claiming it's part of the "Kardashian Curse."
The sixth-place finish behind winner Kimi Antonelli of Italy at the March 29 Japanese Grand Prix was his worst of the season and left Hamilton frazzled.
The seven-time F1 world driving champion blamed a tactical goof that allowed several drivers to pass him – but insiders are pointing the finger at his time with the 45-year-old fashionista who's been keeping his motor humming.
"Kim was not actually at the race but she was in Tokyo with him the week before so she's getting dragged into this," said an insider. "She skipped the race because she didn't want to get blamed if he didn't win, but somehow people are still pointing the finger at her, which feels pretty unfair, but naturally it's getting in his head."
The sixth place was Hamilton's worst finish so far this season after zooming to third in China and fourth in Australia.
He’s since finished third in China and fourth in the most recent race in Miami — and is currently fifth in the current standings, way off the pace of leader Kimi Antonelli.