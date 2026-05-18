EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Mob So 'Totally Let Down' by Trump's Empty-Handed China Visit They Ignored The 'Complete Failure'

As RadarOnline.com reported, the 79-year-old US president traveled to Beijing amid mounting economic pressure at home, spiraling tensions over his conflict with Iran and renewed concerns about Taiwan.

Donald Trump 's return from his recent high-stakes trip to China is seeing him face growing anger from sections of his hardcore MAGA base after failing to secure major trade or diplomatic breakthroughs during talks with the nation's president Xi Jinping , despite White House claims the visit would deliver a "historic reset" in relations.

Trump was welcomed with a lavish ceremony inside Zhongnanhai – the secretive leadership compound in central Beijing – but emerged from the summit without firm commitments on rare earth minerals, the Middle East, or the large-scale aircraft deal his aides had heavily promoted beforehand.

Chinese officials also stopped short of publicly endorsing Trump’s position on Middle East security or reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

A source close to several conservative media figures said frustration inside Trump’s political movement has been "far deeper than supporters wanted to admit."

The Washington insider added: "A lot of people came into this trip expecting Trump to dominate Xi and walk away with huge wins. Instead, they saw a very controlled visit where China gave away almost nothing. There’s disappointment, but many MAGA influencers don’t want to say it publicly because they’ve spent years portraying Trump as unbeatable on the world stage."

Another Republican strategist familiar with reaction among Trump allies added: "The expectation was that this would look like a major power move. Instead, the optics were strong for Beijing. The base is confused because there’s no obvious victory to point to. They feel totally let down by Trump and the trip is being seen as a total failure."