EXCLUSIVE: MAGA Mob So 'Totally Let Down' by Trump's Empty-Handed China Visit They Ignored The 'Complete Failure'
May 18 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's return from his recent high-stakes trip to China is seeing him face growing anger from sections of his hardcore MAGA base after failing to secure major trade or diplomatic breakthroughs during talks with the nation's president Xi Jinping, despite White House claims the visit would deliver a "historic reset" in relations.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 79-year-old US president traveled to Beijing amid mounting economic pressure at home, spiraling tensions over his conflict with Iran and renewed concerns about Taiwan.
Trump China Summit Sparks MAGA Fury
Trump was welcomed with a lavish ceremony inside Zhongnanhai – the secretive leadership compound in central Beijing – but emerged from the summit without firm commitments on rare earth minerals, the Middle East, or the large-scale aircraft deal his aides had heavily promoted beforehand.
Chinese officials also stopped short of publicly endorsing Trump’s position on Middle East security or reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
A source close to several conservative media figures said frustration inside Trump’s political movement has been "far deeper than supporters wanted to admit."
The Washington insider added: "A lot of people came into this trip expecting Trump to dominate Xi and walk away with huge wins. Instead, they saw a very controlled visit where China gave away almost nothing. There’s disappointment, but many MAGA influencers don’t want to say it publicly because they’ve spent years portraying Trump as unbeatable on the world stage."
Another Republican strategist familiar with reaction among Trump allies added: "The expectation was that this would look like a major power move. Instead, the optics were strong for Beijing. The base is confused because there’s no obvious victory to point to. They feel totally let down by Trump and the trip is being seen as a total failure."
Xi Jinping Issues Warning To Trump
Xi appeared to issue a pointed warning during meetings with Trump, cautioning against "clashes and conflicts" over Taiwan and urging the US to avoid the “Thucydides Trap” – a theory suggesting war can erupt when a rising power challenges a declining one.
Trump later attempted to downplay the remark on Truth Social, insisting Xi’s apparent reference to American decline related to former president Joe Biden rather than the US under his leadership.
“When President Xi very elegantly referred to the United States as perhaps being a declining nation, he was referring to the tremendous damage we suffered during the four years of Sleepy Joe,” Trump claimed.
The summit also exposed growing discomfort among some of Trump’s closest media supporters.
Sean Hannity, who accompanied the president to Beijing, pressed Trump in an interview on whether Xi had actually agreed Iran could not obtain nuclear weapons.
Trump replied: "He’s not going to respond too much. He’s a pretty cool guy. He’s not going to say that’s a good point."
Right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson had initially praised the trip online, writing: "Trump is winning BIG Today. China trip is going better than anyone could have imagined."
But even he later adopted a more cautious tone, saying Trump merely "thinks" Xi will help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump Faces Economic And Political Pressure
Back in Washington, Trump is also confronting worsening economic figures, with inflation climbing to 3.8% and fuel prices topping $4.50 a gallon.
A recent CNN poll found 70% disapproved of his handling of the economy, while just 30% approved.
Questions have also resurfaced over the presence of Trump’s 42-year-old son Eric Trump on the China visit.
The Trump Organization insisted he traveled in a "personal capacity," despite Trump previously attacking Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China during the 2024 election campaign.
Trump additionally softened several past anti-China positions during the trip, including criticism of Chinese land purchases in the US and the number of Chinese students attending American universities.
"I frankly think it’s good that people come from other countries and they learn our culture," Trump said.
The president later appeared to focus on the ceremonial elements of the visit instead of its diplomatic outcomes, posting on Truth Social from Air Force One: "China has a Ballroom, and so should the U.S.A.!"
Trump Mocked Over Beijing Visit
One political commentator sneered about Trump's China visit, saying he was bamboozled by the pomp and ceremony, similar to that Trump laid on for King Charles during his recent visit to the US.
They wrote in a UK broadsheet newspaper: "China’s president Xi Jinping appears to have been studying King Charles’s royal playbook when dealing with Donald Trump.
"Step one: bedazzle the US President with pomp and circumstance and a 'rare' visit somewhere special.
"In Britain’s case, this was Windsor Castle. In China, it was Zhongnanhai – the secretive compound for the Chinese leadership set in ancient imperial gardens. Step two: follow the King’s example in Washington last month. Fob off the Great Narcissist with warm words about friendship between their two great nations before shafting him with such a subtle – but profoundly barbed – message that Trump is either obliged to pretend he hasn’t heard it, or has genuinely failed to grasp its import."
They added: "Trump’s usual Maga cheerleaders were so perplexed by the China summit that they mostly ignored it."