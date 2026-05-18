Glamour Model Claims Sarah Ferguson Praised and Ogled her 'Wonderful Breasts' Before Ending Up in Bed Together Shortly After Andrew Windsor Divorce
May 18 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
A glamour model has claimed Sarah Ferguson praised and ogled her breasts before they ended up in bed together.
RadarOnline.com can reveal British pin-up Alicia Douvall, 46, says the pair met in a London nightclub before an indecent proposal from a multi-millionaire tycoon resulted in them visiting a nearby hotel.
'Indecent Proposal From Businessman'
The "wild" encounter took place shortly after Ferguson's split from former Duke of York, Andrew Windsor.
Douvall, who was 22 at the time, explained: "I had a wild night out with Sarah, which came about after I received a rather indecent proposal from a businessman.
"I was partying in the VIP room of a posh Mayfair nightclub.
"The rich businessman sat down next to me and offered me Krug champagne. He chatted me up. He was very polite, very gentlemanly, very respectful and said he was there with the Duchess.
"Then he offered to dance. We went to the dance floor together and had fun. We started flirting."
'She Seemed Jealous'
But, Douvall — known for her excessive plastic surgery — recalled, her dancing with the tycoon appeared to upset Ferguson, who had earlier on attended a society event with him.
She told The Sun: "I had the impression that Sarah felt a little bit unhappy.
"It seemed as if she was jealous, insecure and unhappy about my presence with him.
"Shockingly, the businessman then gave me an indecent proposal to carry on partying with him after the club at a boutique hotel.
"The three of us then went back to his hotel."
Douvall listened in shock as the millionaire whispered in her ear — but she agreed to get a cab to continue the fun.
She said: "I was happy for us to carry on the night together and I made my way to the hotel.
"I was ushered from reception to a suite. The businessman opened the door and seemed very happy to see me.
'She Kept Staring At Them'
"Sarah was there, but she’d played no part in arranging my visit. We were drinking more champagne together. There was lots of champagne.
"The atmosphere was light and a lot of fun. At one point Sarah made a remark to the effect that my breasts were wonderful. It seemed as if she kept staring at them.
"That night I was wearing a black see-through dress cut to the navel. My thong was also clearly visible.
"On reflection, I was dressing to get attention. It didn't feel flirty or in any way seedy.
"The businessman also told me I had magnificent breasts, and I remember things got quite flirty between him and me."
"At one point Sarah and I were sitting on the bed together and it seemed rather surreal. Several times Sarah wandered off whispering and giggling with the tycoon.
"I am certain that whatever they were saying was harmless but I admit that I did feel a little uncomfortable. I left the room after about an hour or so."
Alicia Douvall: "I was 22 and they were both older than me.
"I think I felt a bit overwhelmed by the situation, and I started to sober up from the champagne.
"I've always respected the Royal Family and been a fan. So looking back, I think that night did take a toll on me and it was a very strange and somewhat disappointing experience.
"I haven’t spoken to Fergie since, but I’ve kept up to date with what’s going on in the news, and this has brought those memories to the front of my mind."