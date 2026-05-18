Glamour Model Claims Sarah Ferguson Praised and Ogled her 'Wonderful Breasts' Before Ending Up in Bed Together Shortly After Andrew Windsor Divorce

But, Douvall — known for her excessive plastic surgery — recalled, her dancing with the tycoon appeared to upset Ferguson, who had earlier on attended a society event with him.

She told The Sun: "I had the impression that Sarah felt a little bit unhappy.

"It seemed as if she was jealous, insecure and unhappy about my presence with him.

"Shockingly, the businessman then gave me an indecent proposal to carry on partying with him after the club at a boutique hotel.

"The three of us then went back to his hotel."

Douvall listened in shock as the millionaire whispered in her ear — but she agreed to get a cab to continue the fun.

She said: "I was happy for us to carry on the night together and I made my way to the hotel.

"I was ushered from reception to a suite. The businessman opened the door and seemed very happy to see me.