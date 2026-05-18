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EXCLUSIVE: Paranoid Sarah Ferguson Torches Royal Family — Ex-Duchess Blames The Firm for Leaking Location of Her Luxury Hideaway

Sarah Ferguson allegedly blames the Royal Family for exposing her private luxury retreat.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson allegedly blames the Royal Family for exposing her private luxury retreat.

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May 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Paranoid Sarah Ferguson fears vengeful enemies at Buckingham Palace leaked the location of her mountain hideaway in the Austrian Alps to disturb her peace and take the heat off Britain's royal family for turning a blind eye toward the alleged misdeeds of her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

The former Duchess of York was spotted for the first time since the February arrest of ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office at a luxe ski chalet that's said to cost nearly $2,700 a night.

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Fergie Drowning Sorrows in Luxury

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Sarah Ferguson was allegedly spotted staying at a luxury Austrian ski chalet as scrutiny surrounding ex-Prince Andrew continues.
Source: Mirrorpix / MEGA

Sarah Ferguson was allegedly spotted staying at a luxury Austrian ski chalet as scrutiny surrounding ex-Prince Andrew continues.

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Stony-faced Ferguson had her red hair tucked into a baseball cap when she was snapped at the Alpine locale, where spies say she's attempting to keep a low profile amid her shameful ousting from high society.

Yet, sources said the pampered former royal is drowning her sorrows by spoiling herself rotten – even though such grand expenditures run the risk of sending her deeper into debt.

"The last thing she should be doing right now is pouring money down the drain, but she still feels entitled to the high life. Her excuse is that she's in a crisis and she needs this pampering. That it's for her mental health. That means bottle after bottle of expensive champagne for her and whoever she can rope in to join her. And when she's not knocking back drinks, she's at the spa getting massages, body wraps and facials. She's spending money like there's no tomorrow."

Fergie lost her coveted courtesy title of duchess when Andrew was stripped of his royal honors by his brother King Charles, amid growing outrage over his links to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Months later, the U.S. Department of Justice released files regarding the investigation into the late financier and his vile sex trafficking operation that seemed to suggest Andrew had shared confidential information obtained during his tenure as U.K. trade envoy with Epstein, causing police to drag the monarch's black sheep brother in for questioning.

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Andrew's Scandal Still Haunts Royals

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Andrew has continued denying wrongdoing following renewed attention on his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's allegations.
Source: Supplied by Capital Pictures / MEGA

Andrew has continued denying wrongdoing following renewed attention on his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre's allegations.

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Andrew has denied any wrongdoing and has steadfastly refuted the bombshell claims of now-dead Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre. The tragic gal maintained the monstrous moneyman pimped her out to the then-prince when she was just 17 and later sued Andrew for sexual assault, securing a reported $16million settlement from the blue-blooded buffoon.

As more information has emerged about Epstein and Andrew's chummy relationship, some suggest the palace knew more than the royals let on and have placed blame on the former Duke of York's indulgent mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

After Andrew settled with Giuffre, the late queen stripped her favorite son of his palace paycheck and duties – but still allowed him to reside in the crown-owned Royal Lodge.

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Fergie Frozen Out of Society

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Emails released by the DOJ reportedly revealed Ferguson maintained contact with Epstein after publicly distancing herself from him.
Source: FAITH MORAN/MEGA

Emails released by the DOJ reportedly revealed Ferguson maintained contact with Epstein after publicly distancing herself from him.

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But Andrew and Fergie – who still lived together at the vast estate despite their 1996 divorce — were ordered to vacate the premises by the king at the same time their titles were yanked.

Ferguson also found herself relegated to the fringes of upper-crust life after DOJ-released emails hinted at the length and depth of her friendship with Epstein. As RadarOnline.com reported, the DOJ drop revealed Ferguson had sent a groveling email to Epstein in 2011 after publicly swearing she'd cut ties with the convicted sex creep.

The documents also suggested the notorious spendthrift had begged the billionaire for money, marriage and a job.

Through a rep, Ferguson claimed she was "taken in" by Epstein's lies and said her apologetic email was an effort to defuse the perv's threat to ruin the York family.

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Fergie's Daughters Fear Financial Ruin

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Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are allegedly concerned Ferguson's spending habits could deepen her financial troubles.
Source: Steve Finn/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are allegedly concerned Ferguson's spending habits could deepen her financial troubles.

Still, the public fallout led to her removal as patron of multiple charities and the cancellation of her 2025 children's book.

The insider pointed out Andrew, who's been exiled to Sandringham by the king, won't give a dime to his ex, so her latest expenditures are going on credit cards – much to the concern of the former couple's princess daughters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36.

The source added: "It's so frustrating for her girls because they will be the ones who have to bail her out. They're begging her to face the facts and adjust her life accordingly. They want her to stop running from her problems – but she won't listen to a word they say. She's in total denial mode."

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