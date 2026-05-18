EXCLUSIVE: Paranoid Sarah Ferguson Torches Royal Family — Ex-Duchess Blames The Firm for Leaking Location of Her Luxury Hideaway

Stony-faced Ferguson had her red hair tucked into a baseball cap when she was snapped at the Alpine locale, where spies say she's attempting to keep a low profile amid her shameful ousting from high society.

Yet, sources said the pampered former royal is drowning her sorrows by spoiling herself rotten – even though such grand expenditures run the risk of sending her deeper into debt.

"The last thing she should be doing right now is pouring money down the drain, but she still feels entitled to the high life. Her excuse is that she's in a crisis and she needs this pampering. That it's for her mental health. That means bottle after bottle of expensive champagne for her and whoever she can rope in to join her. And when she's not knocking back drinks, she's at the spa getting massages, body wraps and facials. She's spending money like there's no tomorrow."

Fergie lost her coveted courtesy title of duchess when Andrew was stripped of his royal honors by his brother King Charles, amid growing outrage over his links to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Months later, the U.S. Department of Justice released files regarding the investigation into the late financier and his vile sex trafficking operation that seemed to suggest Andrew had shared confidential information obtained during his tenure as U.K. trade envoy with Epstein, causing police to drag the monarch's black sheep brother in for questioning.