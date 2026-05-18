EXCLUSIVE: By a Nose! Radar Reveals Which A-Listers are Suspected to Have Gone Under the Knife to Fix Their Schnozzes
May 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Which of these stars visited the plastic surgeon to fine-tune their schnozzes?
Find out as they are revealed by RadarOnline.com.
Meghan Markle, 44
Former Suits actress Meghan Markle allegedly got such a good nose job, plastic surgeons said when patients come in for a consultation, they frequently show a photograph of the Duchess of Sussex's nose.
Teresa Giudice, 54
"It made me feel better," the Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay Teresa Giudice said in 2021 of her nose job, adding that she always thought she had a "tomato nose" and that the top of her nose was too "round."
Kim Kardashian, 45
Despite her beak looking much more slender and pointy, reality star Kim Kardashian claimed she's never had rhinoplasty. "All you have to do is look at a before and after to see Kim has a new nose," said one online commenter.
Lady Gaga, 40
"Is it the best nose? No, but if it's her face the best," said [Dr. Steven] Fallek, who doesn't treat the singer. [Lady] Gaga has denied getting work done, insisting, "I love my Italian nose."
Khloe Kardashian, 41
"My whole life I've always wanted my nose done," Khloé [Kardashian] said in 2019. "But it's in the middle of your face, and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."
Adele, 38
Hello, new nose. Singer Adele has never copped to having rhinoplasty, but plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Fallek suspects she went under the knife. "And the current nose is much improved," praised Fallek, who hasn't treated the star. "The nose is straighter and fits her face. A bit over-rotated at the tip but I'll take it."