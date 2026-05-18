EXCLUSIVE: By a Nose! Radar Reveals Which A-Listers are Suspected to Have Gone Under the Knife to Fix Their Schnozzes

Teresa Giudice, 54

"It made me feel better," the Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay Teresa Giudice said in 2021 of her nose job, adding that she always thought she had a "tomato nose" and that the top of her nose was too "round."

Kim Kardashian, 45

Despite her beak looking much more slender and pointy, reality star Kim Kardashian claimed she's never had rhinoplasty. "All you have to do is look at a before and after to see Kim has a new nose," said one online commenter.