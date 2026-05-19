EXCLUSIVE: How Mark Fuhrman Was Labeled 'Arrogant' and 'Inexperienced' By O.J. Simpson Lead Investigator — After Disgraced Detective Lied About Using 'N' Word on Witness Stand

When asked why prosecutor Marcia Clark put Fuhrman, who had been known for his wild behavior, on the witness stand, Lange claimed she had felt "compelled to do that. If she didn't, it would look as if we were trying to hide him. He was the one who found the glove, which caused the search warrant of O.J.'s Rockingham property."

Fuhrman was the first to discover the bloody glove in the Simpson murder case. However, while on the stand, Fuhrman's feet were held to the fire by defense attorneys, as he was accused of being a racist and lying on the stand, which possibly helped the jury acquit Simpson of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Witnesses had claimed that throughout the 1980s, Fuhrman frequently used the "n-word" to describe African Americans. While he denied the racist allegations under oath, taped interviews with Fuhrman in which he had used the word were revealed in court.

"Initially, none of us knew of the existence of the tape where Fuhrman repeatedly used the 'N' word," Lange recalled.