EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fuhrman Wanted to Be a Cop Again Despite Lying at O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial and Being Barred From Working in Law Enforcement
May 19 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Mark Fuhrman had wanted to wear the badge and become a cop again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite being barred from ever working in law enforcement after lying at O.J. Simpson's murder trial.
The disgraced LAPD detective, however, never got the chance as he died following a fight with "aggressive throat cancer."
Mark Fuhrman's Cop Dreams Revealed
"Fuhrman's talked with officers of the Sandpoint Police Department," an insider at a nearby law enforcement agency in Idaho had claimed before Fuhrman's death. "He's expressed an interest in joining them."
The detective, who was the first to discover the bloody glove in the Simpson murder case, was torn apart by defense attorneys on the stand, as he was accused of being a racist and lying on the stand, possibly helping the jury acquit the NFL star of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
Fuhrman would retire from the LAPD in 1995 and move to Idaho, where he would write true-crime books and also make appearances on Fox News as an analyst. He would also be barred from law enforcement under a California police reform law.
"I just want to be left alone," Fuhrman had previously said after following the scandal. "I just want to lead a normal life with my wife and children."
Mark Fuhrman's Quiet Life in Idaho Exposed
While Fuhrman's apparent dream to work in law enforcement never came to fruition, locals at the time claimed he was also keeping busy by building furniture and studying to be an electrician.
"He totally refurbished his home all by himself, and he enjoyed doing the work so much, he’s decided to become an electrician," Sandpoint's mayor, Ron Chaney, previously noted. "He's currently doing his apprenticeship under a journeyman electrician so he can get his own license."
According to insiders, the ex-cop also enjoyed hunting with a .300 Winchester magnum rifle.
"He'll come in to buy a box of shotgun shells or something like that, hang around a little while talking about hunting or fishing, and then leave," a source said of Fuhrman's shooting hobby.
Following the Simpson controversy, labeled the "Trial of the Century," Fuhrman and his family moved to the tiny town of Sandpoint in Idaho and stayed out of the spotlight as much as possible, despite some tourists recognizing his face.
"This is a popular tourist town," another source said. "Sometimes Mark and his family will be out to dinner, and out-of-towners will recognize him and make a fuss – pointing him out and whispering."
A close pal of Fuhrman told TMZ the detective died from an aggressive form of throat cancer at the age of 74. According to reports, Fuhrman had been hospitalized for about a week before he passed away.
Despite Simpson being on trial for murder, it was Fuhrman who found himself as public enemy no. 1 after witnesses claimed that throughout the 1980s, he frequently used the "n-word" to describe African Americans.
While Fuhrman denied the racist allegations under oath, taped interviews with Fuhrman in which he had used the word were revealed during the trial, painting the cop as a liar.
The drama led to victim Goldman's father, Fred, to rage at the time, "This is now the Fuhrman trial. It is not the trial of O. J. Simpson, the man accused of murdering my son and Nicole."