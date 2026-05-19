EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fuhrman Wanted to Be a Cop Again Despite Lying at O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial and Being Barred From Working in Law Enforcement

"Fuhrman's talked with officers of the Sandpoint Police Department," an insider at a nearby law enforcement agency in Idaho had claimed before Fuhrman's death. "He's expressed an interest in joining them."

The detective, who was the first to discover the bloody glove in the Simpson murder case, was torn apart by defense attorneys on the stand, as he was accused of being a racist and lying on the stand, possibly helping the jury acquit the NFL star of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Fuhrman would retire from the LAPD in 1995 and move to Idaho, where he would write true-crime books and also make appearances on Fox News as an analyst. He would also be barred from law enforcement under a California police reform law.

"I just want to be left alone," Fuhrman had previously said after following the scandal. "I just want to lead a normal life with my wife and children."