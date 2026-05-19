Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > OJ Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Fuhrman Wanted to Be a Cop Again Despite Lying at O.J. Simpson's Murder Trial and Being Barred From Working in Law Enforcement

Photo of Mark Fuhrman, OJ Simpson
Source: MEGA

It seem like Mark Fuhrman wanted to wear the badge again.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Mark Fuhrman had wanted to wear the badge and become a cop again, RadarOnline.com can reveal, despite being barred from ever working in law enforcement after lying at O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

The disgraced LAPD detective, however, never got the chance as he died following a fight with "aggressive throat cancer."

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Fuhrman's Cop Dreams Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Mark Fuhrman
Source: MEGA

Disgraced detective Fuhrman wanted to be a cop again, sources claimed.

"Fuhrman's talked with officers of the Sandpoint Police Department," an insider at a nearby law enforcement agency in Idaho had claimed before Fuhrman's death. "He's expressed an interest in joining them."

The detective, who was the first to discover the bloody glove in the Simpson murder case, was torn apart by defense attorneys on the stand, as he was accused of being a racist and lying on the stand, possibly helping the jury acquit the NFL star of the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Fuhrman would retire from the LAPD in 1995 and move to Idaho, where he would write true-crime books and also make appearances on Fox News as an analyst. He would also be barred from law enforcement under a California police reform law.

"I just want to be left alone," Fuhrman had previously said after following the scandal. "I just want to lead a normal life with my wife and children."

Article continues below advertisement

Mark Fuhrman's Quiet Life in Idaho Exposed

Photo of OJ Simpson
Source: MEGA

Fuhrman was accused of lying and of being a racist during the Simpson trial.

While Fuhrman's apparent dream to work in law enforcement never came to fruition, locals at the time claimed he was also keeping busy by building furniture and studying to be an electrician.

"He totally refurbished his home all by himself, and he enjoyed doing the work so much, he’s decided to become an electrician," Sandpoint's mayor, Ron Chaney, previously noted. "He's currently doing his apprenticeship under a journeyman electrician so he can get his own license."

According to insiders, the ex-cop also enjoyed hunting with a .300 Winchester magnum rifle.

"He'll come in to buy a box of shotgun shells or something like that, hang around a little while talking about hunting or fishing, and then leave," a source said of Fuhrman's shooting hobby.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Mark Fuhrman
Source: @foxnation/youtube

Fuhrman would retire from the LAPD in 1995, moving to Idaho to write true crime books and appear on Fox News.

Following the Simpson controversy, labeled the "Trial of the Century," Fuhrman and his family moved to the tiny town of Sandpoint in Idaho and stayed out of the spotlight as much as possible, despite some tourists recognizing his face.

"This is a popular tourist town," another source said. "Sometimes Mark and his family will be out to dinner, and out-of-towners will recognize him and make a fuss – pointing him out and whispering."

A close pal of Fuhrman told TMZ the detective died from an aggressive form of throat cancer at the age of 74. According to reports, Fuhrman had been hospitalized for about a week before he passed away.

Despite Simpson being on trial for murder, it was Fuhrman who found himself as public enemy no. 1 after witnesses claimed that throughout the 1980s, he frequently used the "n-word" to describe African Americans.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
mel gibson friends fear girlfriends death spiral

EXCLUSIVE: Alarms Sound for Sad Mel Gibson — Friends Fear His Pal's Death Will Bring Back His Self-Destructive Ways

Jessica Biel allegedly has warned Justin Timberlake to stop drinking or their marriage will come to an end.

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Biel Puts Justin Timberlake on Probation — Actress Tells Troubled Singer 'Dry Up… Or Get Out!'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Mark Fuhrman
Source: MEGA

The former LAPD detective died from an 'aggressive form of throat cancer.'

While Fuhrman denied the racist allegations under oath, taped interviews with Fuhrman in which he had used the word were revealed during the trial, painting the cop as a liar.

The drama led to victim Goldman's father, Fred, to rage at the time, "This is now the Fuhrman trial. It is not the trial of O. J. Simpson, the man accused of murdering my son and Nicole."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.