Secrets of OJ Simpson's Wife's Murder 31 Years Later — Including Her Desperate Call 5 Days Before She Was Killed Beside Ron Goldman

Five days before her murder, Nicole called a domestic abuse helpline.

At the time, she and Simpson attempted to reconcile their on-again, off-again relationship after Nicole filed for divorce in 1992.

It wasn't the first time she reached out for help. Nicole called 911 to report incidents of abuse from her husband on at least eight occasions before her death.

In one incident, the former NFL hero was arrested for domestic violence on New Year's Day in 1989.