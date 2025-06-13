Secrets of OJ Simpson's Wife's Murder 31 Years Later — Including Her Desperate Call 5 Days Before She Was Killed Beside Ron Goldman
Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman were fatally stabbed outside her Brentwood home 31 years ago on June 13, 1994.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how Nicole was on the "cusp of a new life" before she was brutally murdered, as well as her last desperate call for help as ex-husband O.J. Simpson's stalking ramped up in the days before her death.
Last Call for Help
Five days before her murder, Nicole called a domestic abuse helpline.
At the time, she and Simpson attempted to reconcile their on-again, off-again relationship after Nicole filed for divorce in 1992.
It wasn't the first time she reached out for help. Nicole called 911 to report incidents of abuse from her husband on at least eight occasions before her death.
In one incident, the former NFL hero was arrested for domestic violence on New Year's Day in 1989.
Previous 911 Calls
Nicole spent a week away from the marital home before eventually returning, a decision her sister, Denise Brown, said she made for the sake of her children.
Denise reportedly said: "She said, 'I don't want to ruin my children’s father's life.'"
Dominque Brown echoed: "Nicole was a very, very good hider of her domestic violence. She pushed everything under the rug and then would change the subject.
"And I think that was just all to protect herself and to protect everyone that she loved and her family."
Last Conversation With Kris
While living in Los Angeles, Nicole became close friends with Kris Jenner, who was married to one of Simpson's future dream team lawyers Robert Kardashian.
Kris, whom Nicole had reportedly confided in about domestic abuse she was experiencing, recently opened up about the last time she spoke to her dear friend, shortly before she was killed.
According to Jenner, the final conversation she shared with Brown was about the pair’s longtime friend Faye Resnick, who, at the time of Brown and Goldman’s murders, had been battling a lengthy battle with substance abuse.
She recalled: “Nicole said, 'Okay, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody’s there for her every day.' So, she made a schedule for us.
"I remember it was Nicole's day, and Nicole and I spoke, and she goes: 'No, Faye's having a good day. I'm leaving. Your day is tomorrow.'”
According to Jenner, they never spoke again. Nicole and Goldman were murdered after the pair's conversation about Resnick.
A New Chapter
After enduring years of being trapped in a volatile marriage, which Nicole detailed in secret diaries she kept stashed in a safety deposit box, the mother-of-two was ready to move on and start a new chapter before her life was stolen from her.
Melissa G. Moore, the executive producer of The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, said: "She was on the cusp of a new life."
While reflecting on how much Nicole "suffered in silence," Moore added: "This was a woman who couldn't share the hell that she was going through with the people she loved. Not because she didn't trust them, but because she wanted to protect them.
"It must have been a very lonely experience for Nicole."
Nicole's youngest sister, Tanya Brown, remembered how she was "glowing" after she made the decision to leave Simpson.
Tanya said: "What no one knows she experienced before her death is freedom.
"There was this levity about her. She was glowing."
She added: "I'm so glad that she had a good time the last two years of her life. I can't bring her back, so why not try to look at it like that?"