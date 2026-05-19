EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson Cop 'Died Riddled With Regret' Over How NFL Star's Killings 'Could Have Been Stopped'
May 19 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET
Mark Fuhrman is said to have died haunted by lingering questions over whether the murders tied to one of America's most notorious criminal trials could have been prevented long before blood was spilled outside Nicole Brown Simpson's Los Angeles home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late former detective, whose role in the investigation and subsequent courtroom collapse became inseparable from the acquittal of O. J. Simpson, died on May 12 at the age of 74 after battling an aggressive form of throat cancer.
OJ Simpson Detective Haunted By Regret
Fuhrman had been one of the first detectives sent to investigate the 1994 killings of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.
The case became a defining cultural flashpoint in the United States, exposing bitter divisions over race, policing, celebrity, and the criminal justice system. Fuhrman's credibility was destroyed during the 1995 murder trial after defense attorney F. Lee Bailey confronted him over racist language captured on tapes recorded between 1985 and 1994 by screenwriter Laura McKinny.
Fuhrman later pleaded no contest to perjury charges after denying under oath that he had used racial slurs.
A source familiar with Fuhrman's final years told us the former detective remained consumed by the belief warning signs around Simpson's violent behavior had not been taken seriously enough by authorities.
They said: "He felt there were moments where intervention could have changed everything. He carried enormous regret over how events spiraled and believed the system failed long before the murders happened."
The 1985 Domestic Abuse Call and the Bloody Glove Evidences
Fuhrman had previously visited Simpson's property in 1985 while responding to a domestic abuse complaint filed by Nicole against her then-husband.
Nearly a decade later, he returned to the estate after the murders and reported finding a bloody glove that became one of the most infamous pieces of evidence in American legal history.
The detective's testimony unraveled when Bailey confronted him over his repeated use of racist slurs on the McKinny tapes.
Even though Fuhrman initially denied using such language, recordings later played in court contradicted his testimony.
Bailey later reflected on the confrontation by saying: "That was the day Fuhrman dug his own grave."
The fallout transformed the trial.
Defense lawyer Johnnie Cochran described Fuhrman during closing arguments as a "lying, perjuring, genocidal racist" and suggested the detective had planted evidence at Simpson's home.
Simpson Acquitted of Murders Before Passing Away from Cancer
Fuhrman later invoked the Fifth Amendment when questioned about whether he had fabricated evidence, though the jury was not present during that testimony.
Simpson, who starred in films including The Naked Gun, was acquitted in the criminal trial but later found liable for the Nicole and Ron slayings in a civil case, leaving him branded a killer until he passed away.
He died in Las Vegas in April 2024 from prostate cancer at the age of 76 after serving nine years in prison on unrelated charges.
Fuhrman retired from the LAPD shortly after the trial and later reinvented himself as a conservative media commentator, author, and frequent Fox News pundit.
In his memoir Murder in Brentwood, he apologized for his racist language while also accusing prosecutors and fellow officers of mishandling the investigation.
Former Detective Died Riddled with Regret Over LAPD Failures
Speaking to Diane Sawyer after his perjury plea, Fuhrman insisted: "I never remembered those tapes. I was trying to do a screenplay. It was a misplaced effort and I did it the wrong way. I'm sorry for that."
He also told Sawyer: "I'm apologizing from the bottom of my heart for creating pain where pain wasn't necessary."
Fuhrman had been the first to arrive at Simpson's home the night of the murders because he was familiar with the property, having been there in 1985 while responding to a report of domestic abuse made by Nicole against her then husband.
A source told us: "This left him riddled with regret more was not done sooner in the Nicole case. He died convinced the killings could have been stopped if that had been the case."
Fuhrman also said in his book – which became the 60th published about the Simpson case at the time it was released – he believed Simpson should have been arrested earlier by LAPD, as well as moaning the prosecution "abandoned" him at trial after the release of the tapes.