EXCLUSIVE: OJ Simpson Cop 'Died Riddled With Regret' Over How NFL Star's Killings 'Could Have Been Stopped'

Fuhrman had been one of the first detectives sent to investigate the 1994 killings of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

The case became a defining cultural flashpoint in the United States, exposing bitter divisions over race, policing, celebrity, and the criminal justice system. Fuhrman's credibility was destroyed during the 1995 murder trial after defense attorney F. Lee Bailey confronted him over racist language captured on tapes recorded between 1985 and 1994 by screenwriter Laura McKinny.

Fuhrman later pleaded no contest to perjury charges after denying under oath that he had used racial slurs.

A source familiar with Fuhrman's final years told us the former detective remained consumed by the belief warning signs around Simpson's violent behavior had not been taken seriously enough by authorities.

They said: "He felt there were moments where intervention could have changed everything. He carried enormous regret over how events spiraled and believed the system failed long before the murders happened."