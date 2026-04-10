EXCLUSIVE: 'Sickly' O.J. Simpson Died From Cancer 2 Years Ago Showing 'No Remorse' for 'Horrible Things' He'd Done
April 10 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Two years ago, O.J. Simpson passed away at 76 after a battle with prostate cancer, and according to a source, he died with "no remorse" for the alleged "horrible things" he'd done throughout his life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In 1994, Simpson was charged with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman, after they were both found stabbed to death in Los Angeles.
No Deathbed Confession
Despite it being what many thought was an open-and-shut case due to a significant amount of evidence against him, the former football star was acquitted on both charges in 1995.
Simpson won the case, but his reputation followed him for the rest of his life as many still believed he was guilty regardless of the court's decision.
As his death drew closer, there were some who "hoped he would unburden his feelings over Nicole and Ron" or even confess "to a role" in their deaths, but the source claimed there was "nothing of the sort" in Simpson's final days.
O.J. Simpson Was 'Wasting Away' Before Death
Instead, Simpson merely maintained a defiant demeanor and reportedly "refused to acknowledge he was dying," despite suffering from severe symptoms.
"He couldn’t even get up to go to the bathroom on his own," the source said. "He was wasting away."
"O.J. was getting chemo and looked sickly and weak, but never let on that he was in any sort of discomfort," the source continued. "He put on this act that everything was dandy while the cancer was obviously ravaging his insides."
"It came to the point that any further treatment would be futile," added the source.
O.J. Simpson Criticized by Former Legal Advisor
His behavior just after his bombshell trial was also called into question by one of his former lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, who was a legal advisor on Simpson's "dream team" during the '90s case, said that he warned him to "just disappear and keep a low profile" after his court win.
"But O.J., from the very night of his acquittal, went on Larry King, threw a ridiculous victory party, and then later wrote that stupid book, If I Did It!" Dershowitz explained in 2021. "Almost everything he did after the case was rash and unthoughtful, and he ended up going to jail anyway."
As Radar previously reported, Simpson served 9 years in prison in Nevada after he was found guilty on armed robbery and kidnapping charges in 2008. He was released on parole in 2017.
"I think O.J. was very focused on his fame," Dershowitz noted at the time. "He had lived the good life and he didn’t want that to change. He didn’t realize nothing would ever be the same after the trial."
Despite his criticism and not being close with the ex-actor in the years that followed his trial, Dershowitz admitted that he was still dejected after hearing about Simpson's passing.
"I heard from friends he was in hospice, so I was aware he was dying," he shared. "We weren’t really friends, but I am saddened by his death."