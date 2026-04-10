EXCLUSIVE: 'Sickly' O.J. Simpson Died From Cancer 2 Years Ago Showing 'No Remorse' for 'Horrible Things' He'd Done

His behavior just after his bombshell trial was also called into question by one of his former lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, who was a legal advisor on Simpson's "dream team" during the '90s case, said that he warned him to "just disappear and keep a low profile" after his court win.

"But O.J., from the very night of his acquittal, went on Larry King, threw a ridiculous victory party, and then later wrote that stupid book, If I Did It!" Dershowitz explained in 2021. "Almost everything he did after the case was rash and unthoughtful, and he ended up going to jail anyway."

As Radar previously reported, Simpson served 9 years in prison in Nevada after he was found guilty on armed robbery and kidnapping charges in 2008. He was released on parole in 2017.

"I think O.J. was very focused on his fame," Dershowitz noted at the time. "He had lived the good life and he didn’t want that to change. He didn’t realize nothing would ever be the same after the trial."