OJ Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay $58Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family Decades After Brutal Murder – Despite NFL Legend Only Leaving Behind $3Million

O.J. Simpson's estate has agreed to pay $58M debt to Ron Goldman's family decades after the murder.
Source: MEGA

O.J. Simpson's estate has agreed to pay $58M debt to Ron Goldman's family decades after the murder.

Jan. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Disgraced football legend O.J. Simpson's estate has finally agreed to pay the family of Ron Goldman – who was slaughtered in 1994 along with the retired pigskin pro's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson – nearly 30 years after the jock was found liable for the pair's murders in a wrongful death civil suit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Slippery Simpson – who died from prostate cancer in April 2024 at age 76 – spent decades ducking the $33.5 million judgment made against him in 1997, but his estate has accepted a nearly $58 million claim from the Goldmans, according to documents filed in a Las Vegas court by the NFL great's longtime lawyer Malcolm LaVergne.

Goldmans Seek Justice, Not Closure

Fred Goldman pursues justice as O.J. Simpson's estate accepts a $58 million wrongful death claim.
Source: MEGA

Fred Goldman pursues justice as O.J. Simpson's estate accepts a $58 million wrongful death claim.

"The money doesn't take away the colossal pain the Goldmans have suffered, but at least it gives them some sense of justice in taking the blood money from O.J.'s estate and ensuring they're holding all parties responsible," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Simpson left behind a fortune worth about $3 million, setting the stage for a court scuffle between his estate and creditors – including Ron's father, Fred Goldman, who at first filed a claim for $117million for the initial amount due plus interest.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Naked Gun star was shockingly acquitted of slaughtering his ex and Ron in 1995 following a sensational trial – but two years later he was found guilty in the civil case brought by the victims' loved ones.

Secret Hustles Funded Lavish Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian bought Simpson's Bible at estate auction to help cover massive unpaid debts.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian bought Simpson's Bible at estate auction to help cover massive unpaid debts.

The late Norman Pardo, who managed Simpson for nearly 10 years, told RadarOnline.com Simpson used shady schemes to conceal his cash-only businesses that included secretly selling memorabilia, attending autograph-signing sessions, making night club appearances and even collecting $20,000 to appear on Sacha Baron Cohen's 2018 TV series Who Is America?

Earlier this year, the estate held an auction that off-loaded O.J.'s belongings to partially pay off his massive debts, which included a $636,945 tax bill from the state of California. Reality star Kim Kardashian was one of the buyers and dished out $80,276 for a Bible gifted to Simpson by her late father, Robert Kardashian, while he served as Simpson's criminal defense attorney.

Payment Still Far From Certain

Source: MEGA

Attorney Michaelle Rafferty confirmed Simpson's estate acknowledged but has not yet paid the Goldmans.

It is unknown if the estate has enough dough to satisfy the debt it owes the Goldmans.

"The Executor's acceptance of the claim is a positive acknowledgement of the debt," stated Goldman family attorney Michaelle Rafferty.

"It does not constitute payment. This acceptance allows the administration of the claim to move forward in probate. We will continue to monitor the probate process."

