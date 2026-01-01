EXCLUSIVE: O.J. Simpson's Estate Agrees to Pay $58Million Debt to Ron Goldman's Family Decades After Brutal Murder – Despite NFL Legend Only Leaving Behind $3Million

"The money doesn't take away the colossal pain the Goldmans have suffered, but at least it gives them some sense of justice in taking the blood money from O.J.'s estate and ensuring they're holding all parties responsible," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Simpson left behind a fortune worth about $3 million, setting the stage for a court scuffle between his estate and creditors – including Ron's father, Fred Goldman, who at first filed a claim for $117million for the initial amount due plus interest.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Naked Gun star was shockingly acquitted of slaughtering his ex and Ron in 1995 following a sensational trial – but two years later he was found guilty in the civil case brought by the victims' loved ones.