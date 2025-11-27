EXCLUSIVE: 'Insane' Moment OJ Simpson 'Recreated' Wife's Knife Slaughter With a BANANA Resurfaces Thanks to Reality Show
Nov. 26 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
The astonishingly warped moment OJ Simpson pretended to "recreate" his wife's slaughter by acting out the murder of Ruby Wax during their 1998 BBC interview has resurfaced after she recalled the horrific confrontation while appearing on I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
RadarOnline.com can reveal American-British actress and presenter Wax, 72, revisited what she calls the most unsettling moment of her broadcasting career on the reality show – the night Simpson, then one of the most notorious figures in America, jokingly mimed stabbing her with a banana after their TV chat.
The Unsettling Post-Interview 'Surprise'
The comedian and television interviewer, who became a household name in the 1990s with her BBC series Ruby Wax Meets... featuring stars such as Pamela Anderson, Madonna and Donald Trump, told fellow contestants on ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity the encounter with the former NFL star, who was acquitted in 1994 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, remains etched in her memory.
Wax met Simpson in Los Angeles in 1998 as part of the documentary, filmed four years after his criminal acquittal and before he was found liable for the killings in civil court.
She said after filming wrapped, Simpson, then 51, invited her to expect a "surprise."
Wax said: "After we finished filming, Simpson said to me that he has a surprise for me, and I genuinely was surprised. I think it was his idea of a joke."
Miming the Attack
The video of Simpson's "surprise" shows him knocking at Wax's hotel room door before lunging toward her with a banana while making a screeching noise and acting crazy-eyed to the camera.
Wax told the group that Simpson had been waiting outside her suite. When she opened the door, he allegedly searched the corridor's room-service trays for a knife before settling on the banana.
She said about the incident: "Afterwards, I did a piece to camera saying, 'I've been fixed up, and I don't know who my date is going to be,' and I'd open the door and it would be him. But when he was out there, all the trays were out there, and he was looking for a knife, to fool me when the door was open, but there was no knife, so he grabbed a banana."
'He Tried to Kill Me With a Banana'
Wax added on I'm a Celebrity Simpson had phoned her later on April 1, announcing: "I killed her, April Fools!" – a call she has described as both chilling and calculated.
She also recalled during their first meeting he recited a rhyme about Lizzie Borden, the Massachusetts woman acquitted of axing her parents in 1892, telling her it was his favorite poem.
Wax told her fellow IAC contestants Alex Scott and Shona McGarty the 1998 interview with Simpson felt like navigating a dangerous psychological maze.
"That was insane," she said. "He tried to kill me with a banana. He said, 'I did it,' and then said, 'April Fool's.' Because he wanted to get caught, he couldn't live with the guilt.
"He was teasing the whole time." Scott later said, "I loved watching Ruby Wax Meets. I grew up watching all her documentaries."
Recalling the Trump Interview
Fans online praised Wax for revisiting the story about Simpson, calling her an icon and urging broadcasters to revive her interview series.
Wax also discussed her 1999 encounter withTrump, now 79, which she has long described as her most disastrous interview.
She said: "I did Trump. I know what his brain is like. Total insanity and anger, and arrogance. Bill Crosby was insane, too."
Wax added Trump ended their conversation abruptly after she laughed when he revealed he wanted to run for president. She recalled: "He said, 'That's enough, you're the most obnoxious person I've ever met.'"