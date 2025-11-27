EXCLUSIVE: 'Insane' Moment OJ Simpson 'Recreated' Wife's Knife Slaughter With a BANANA Resurfaces Thanks to Reality Show

The comedian and television interviewer, who became a household name in the 1990s with her BBC series Ruby Wax Meets... featuring stars such as Pamela Anderson, Madonna and Donald Trump, told fellow contestants on ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity the encounter with the former NFL star, who was acquitted in 1994 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, remains etched in her memory.

Wax met Simpson in Los Angeles in 1998 as part of the documentary, filmed four years after his criminal acquittal and before he was found liable for the killings in civil court.

She said after filming wrapped, Simpson, then 51, invited her to expect a "surprise."

Wax said: "After we finished filming, Simpson said to me that he has a surprise for me, and I genuinely was surprised. I think it was his idea of a joke."