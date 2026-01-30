EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson's Former Lover Boy Admits He Had 'Nightmares' of 'Being Killed in Eerily Similar Fashion' as OJ's Ex-Wife and Ron Goldman
Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
A former lover of Nicole Simpson admitted he still has raging nightmares "he could have been killed by a jealous OJ Simpson," much like what allegedly happened to Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Keith Zlomsowitch said he didn't pay much attention to the NFL star at the start of his relationship with Nicole but learned quickly just how dangerous the athlete could possibly be.
'He's Gone Now'
Zlomsowitch dated Nicole shortly after she separated from OJ in 1992.
Now, after the the NFL star died in 2024, he feel comfortable about reliving his fears, which he has shared in his new book, Stalked… It Could Have Been Me.
"He's gone now. I don't have to worry about him anymore," Zlomsowitch told Radar. "I sort of escaped his wrath once, luckily. You look at the correlation of events, and it could have very easily been me that was murdered."
Much like her relationship with Goldman, OJ seemed to be increasingly jealous of Zlomosowitch's romance with Nicole and confronted the couple at his restaurant, Mezzaluna, where he served as Director of Operations.
"The second day I got to Los Angeles, Nicole came to see me with some of her girlfriends, and OJ showed up immediately. Came right into the restaurant, came right to where we were sitting, slammed his hands down on the table, stared me in the eyes, and said, 'You know, I'm OJ Simpson. She's still my wife," he claimed.
OJ Simpson Watched Them Make Love, Ex-Lover Claims
OJ allegedly continued to stalk the couple and even watched them from the bushes as they made love for the first time inside her home. Zlomsowitch admitted he began to wonder what OJ was capable of, especially when Nicole tried to warn him.
"She had told me numerous times that there are two OJ Simpsons: the one you see on TV – the one that everyone else knows, and the one that no one else knows. And she’s like, 'Don't ever be with the one no one else knows,'" he told us.
"She warned me about what his personality was like."
Similarities to the Double Murders
After their encounter, a proud Zlomosowitch asked Nicole, "What's he going to do, kick my a--? Kill me? And she said, 'Keith, you don’t know what he's capable of.'"
It wasn't until years later, after OJ was accused of brutally killing Goldman and Nicole, that Zolomoswitch finally understood what she had meant by that.
"I was cavalier about dating her, and in hindsight, it could have cost me my life, very easily," he told Radar. "The similarities between the night he watched us through the window of her house when we made love for the first time is so eerily similar to what happened the night of June 12 when the murders took place.
"He could have been waiting in the bushes for me. I've had nightmares over the years about what if he was still there? What if he was in the bushes at that point? Could he have controlled himself? Fortunately, he wasn’t there."
Zlomosowitch said when OJ died at the age of 76, he felt "relief."
While OJ scared him and haunted his dreams, Zlomosowitch said his feelings for Nicole never changed.
"I loved Nicole. I never stopped loving her," he revealed. "Did I have relationships? Absolutely. (But) I never got married, and I never had kids. So maybe that tells you something?
"I always kind of kept a spot in my heart for her."