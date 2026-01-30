Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > OJ Simpson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson's Former Lover Boy Admits He Had 'Nightmares' of 'Being Killed in Eerily Similar Fashion' as OJ's Ex-Wife and Ron Goldman

oj simpson and nicole simpson
Source: mega

OJ Simpson stalked his ex, Nicole, as she began a relationship with another man, according to her former lover.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A former lover of Nicole Simpson admitted he still has raging nightmares "he could have been killed by a jealous OJ Simpson," much like what allegedly happened to Ron Goldman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Keith Zlomsowitch said he didn't pay much attention to the NFL star at the start of his relationship with Nicole but learned quickly just how dangerous the athlete could possibly be.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Gone Now'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
oj simpson and nicole simpson
Source: mega

OJ and Nicole Simpson were married from 1985-1992.

Zlomsowitch dated Nicole shortly after she separated from OJ in 1992.

Now, after the the NFL star died in 2024, he feel comfortable about reliving his fears, which he has shared in his new book, Stalked… It Could Have Been Me.

"He's gone now. I don't have to worry about him anymore," Zlomsowitch told Radar. "I sort of escaped his wrath once, luckily. You look at the correlation of events, and it could have very easily been me that was murdered."

Much like her relationship with Goldman, OJ seemed to be increasingly jealous of Zlomosowitch's romance with Nicole and confronted the couple at his restaurant, Mezzaluna, where he served as Director of Operations.

"The second day I got to Los Angeles, Nicole came to see me with some of her girlfriends, and OJ showed up immediately. Came right into the restaurant, came right to where we were sitting, slammed his hands down on the table, stared me in the eyes, and said, 'You know, I'm OJ Simpson. She's still my wife," he claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

OJ Simpson Watched Them Make Love, Ex-Lover Claims

Keith Zlomsowitch
Source: keith zlomsowitch

Keith Zlomsowitch wrote a book about his relationship with Nicole Simpson.

OJ allegedly continued to stalk the couple and even watched them from the bushes as they made love for the first time inside her home. Zlomsowitch admitted he began to wonder what OJ was capable of, especially when Nicole tried to warn him.

"She had told me numerous times that there are two OJ Simpsons: the one you see on TV – the one that everyone else knows, and the one that no one else knows. And she’s like, 'Don't ever be with the one no one else knows,'" he told us.

"She warned me about what his personality was like."

Article continues below advertisement

Similarities to the Double Murders

oj simpson
Source: mega

Nicole Simpson tried to warn him about OJ's rage.

After their encounter, a proud Zlomosowitch asked Nicole, "What's he going to do, kick my a--? Kill me? And she said, 'Keith, you don’t know what he's capable of.'"

It wasn't until years later, after OJ was accused of brutally killing Goldman and Nicole, that Zolomoswitch finally understood what she had meant by that.

"I was cavalier about dating her, and in hindsight, it could have cost me my life, very easily," he told Radar. "The similarities between the night he watched us through the window of her house when we made love for the first time is so eerily similar to what happened the night of June 12 when the murders took place.

"He could have been waiting in the bushes for me. I've had nightmares over the years about what if he was still there? What if he was in the bushes at that point? Could he have controlled himself? Fortunately, he wasn’t there."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor

EXCLUSIVE: Why Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are Being 'Pushed to Move Abroad' and 'Get Out of Everyone's Sight'

oj simpson and nicole simpson

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson's Former Boy Toy Claims 'Obsessive' OJ Once 'Followed the Two Home and Watched Them Make Love'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

oj simpson
Source: mega

He finally felt comfortable sharing his story after OJ Simpson's death.

Zlomosowitch said when OJ died at the age of 76, he felt "relief."

While OJ scared him and haunted his dreams, Zlomosowitch said his feelings for Nicole never changed.

"I loved Nicole. I never stopped loving her," he revealed. "Did I have relationships? Absolutely. (But) I never got married, and I never had kids. So maybe that tells you something?

"I always kind of kept a spot in my heart for her."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.