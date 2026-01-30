EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Simpson's Former Lover Boy Admits He Had 'Nightmares' of 'Being Killed in Eerily Similar Fashion' as OJ's Ex-Wife and Ron Goldman

Zlomsowitch dated Nicole shortly after she separated from OJ in 1992.

Now, after the the NFL star died in 2024, he feel comfortable about reliving his fears, which he has shared in his new book, Stalked… It Could Have Been Me.

"He's gone now. I don't have to worry about him anymore," Zlomsowitch told Radar. "I sort of escaped his wrath once, luckily. You look at the correlation of events, and it could have very easily been me that was murdered."

Much like her relationship with Goldman, OJ seemed to be increasingly jealous of Zlomosowitch's romance with Nicole and confronted the couple at his restaurant, Mezzaluna, where he served as Director of Operations.

"The second day I got to Los Angeles, Nicole came to see me with some of her girlfriends, and OJ showed up immediately. Came right into the restaurant, came right to where we were sitting, slammed his hands down on the table, stared me in the eyes, and said, 'You know, I'm OJ Simpson. She's still my wife," he claimed.