Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Smirks in Court After Arriving in SWAT Car — As His Legal Team Fights to Ban Media and Seal Key Evidence

tyler robinson, swat
Source: court tv, mega

Tyler Robinson was escorted to court in an armored SWAT vehicle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 19 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

An important hearing has taken place in the case against the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.

RadarOnline.com can report lawyers for Tyler Robinson made their case to bar reporters and the public from parts of a key upcoming court appearance and seal specific evidence after the judge rejected their request to ban news cameras outright from the proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorneys Argue Their Cases

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Tyler robinson in court
Source: @KSLNews/youtube

Robinson's attorneys continue to request his hearings be closed to the public.

Robinson arrived to a Utah court on Tuesday, May 19, in a police SWAT car, surrounded by armed officers for his protection.

Inside the courtroom, he smirked while prosecutors and defense lawyers continued to bicker about sealing potentially volatile and embarrassing evidence when state attorneys lay out their case against him.

The 22-year-old's defense team has argued that broadcasts of the upcoming hearing could create a media frenzy and taint potential jurors.

They want to restrict access to parts of his preliminary hearing, scheduled for July 6-10, when prosecutors must show they have enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Prosecutors countered that the preliminary hearing should remain open, but agreed that some exhibits that could be used in a future trial remain hidden.

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson Left Note to 'Lover'

swat car
Source: mega

Charlie Kirk's accused killer arrived heavily guarded for his protection.

The defense's demand comes after a twisted note Robinson left to his roommate, alleged lover was exposed in court documents.

In the note, the alleged killer refers to Twiggs as "Luna," and appears to hint at his "mission" before the right-wing activist was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University last September.

"Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," the note reads, appearing to refer to a text the accused killer sent Twiggs following the shooting of Kirk, as he told his roommate to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."

"I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," the letter continues. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson's 'Mission'

Lance Twiggs
Source: lancetwiggs/TikTok

A note left to Robinson's alleged lover could hold crucial evidence.

In the note, Robinson is unaware if he will have much success in his "mission," but adds, "I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together."

Robinson concludes the note by reminding them of "how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, – Tyler."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
brian hooker, lynette hooker

Haunting New Video Reignites Mystery of Missing Lynette Hooker Who 'Fell Overboard' in Bahamas With Husband Brian — As Her Daughter Shares Chilling Theory About Disappearance

cain clark. shooting

San Diego Mosque Shooter Cain Clark's Sickening Suicide Note 'About Racial Pride' Revealed Hours After Teen Opened Fire and Killed Three People

Judgement Still to Come

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

charlie kirk.
Source: mega

Kirk was addressing a crowd of students at Utah Valley University when he was shot.

Robinson's attorneys also continued to demand Judge Tony Graf Jr. sanction their opposition for going on what they called a willful "media tour", and violating a gag order, after the defense claimed the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator did not match Robinson's rifle.

Prosecutors fired back, insisting they only spoke to the media to clean up the defense's wording and mess.

Graf said he would weigh the arguments on both motions and rule on the request to close portions of the preliminary hearing on June 1. He set a second hearing on June 12 to rule on the alleged gag order violation.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.