Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Smirks in Court After Arriving in SWAT Car — As His Legal Team Fights to Ban Media and Seal Key Evidence

Robinson arrived to a Utah court on Tuesday, May 19, in a police SWAT car, surrounded by armed officers for his protection.

Inside the courtroom, he smirked while prosecutors and defense lawyers continued to bicker about sealing potentially volatile and embarrassing evidence when state attorneys lay out their case against him.

The 22-year-old's defense team has argued that broadcasts of the upcoming hearing could create a media frenzy and taint potential jurors.

They want to restrict access to parts of his preliminary hearing, scheduled for July 6-10, when prosecutors must show they have enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Prosecutors countered that the preliminary hearing should remain open, but agreed that some exhibits that could be used in a future trial remain hidden.