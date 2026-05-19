Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Smirks in Court After Arriving in SWAT Car — As His Legal Team Fights to Ban Media and Seal Key Evidence
May 19 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET
An important hearing has taken place in the case against the alleged assassin of Charlie Kirk.
RadarOnline.com can report lawyers for Tyler Robinson made their case to bar reporters and the public from parts of a key upcoming court appearance and seal specific evidence after the judge rejected their request to ban news cameras outright from the proceedings.
Attorneys Argue Their Cases
Robinson arrived to a Utah court on Tuesday, May 19, in a police SWAT car, surrounded by armed officers for his protection.
Inside the courtroom, he smirked while prosecutors and defense lawyers continued to bicker about sealing potentially volatile and embarrassing evidence when state attorneys lay out their case against him.
The 22-year-old's defense team has argued that broadcasts of the upcoming hearing could create a media frenzy and taint potential jurors.
They want to restrict access to parts of his preliminary hearing, scheduled for July 6-10, when prosecutors must show they have enough evidence to warrant a trial.
Prosecutors countered that the preliminary hearing should remain open, but agreed that some exhibits that could be used in a future trial remain hidden.
Robinson Left Note to 'Lover'
The defense's demand comes after a twisted note Robinson left to his roommate, alleged lover was exposed in court documents.
In the note, the alleged killer refers to Twiggs as "Luna," and appears to hint at his "mission" before the right-wing activist was shot and killed while hosting an event at Utah Valley University last September.
"Luna, if you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," the note reads, appearing to refer to a text the accused killer sent Twiggs following the shooting of Kirk, as he told his roommate to "drop what you are doing, look under my keyboard."
"I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text," the letter continues. "I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."
Robinson's 'Mission'
In the note, Robinson is unaware if he will have much success in his "mission," but adds, "I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together."
Robinson concludes the note by reminding them of "how much I love you, and how very much you mean to me. Please try and find joy in this life. I love you, always, – Tyler."
Haunting New Video Reignites Mystery of Missing Lynette Hooker Who 'Fell Overboard' in Bahamas With Husband Brian — As Her Daughter Shares Chilling Theory About Disappearance
Judgement Still to Come
Robinson's attorneys also continued to demand Judge Tony Graf Jr. sanction their opposition for going on what they called a willful "media tour", and violating a gag order, after the defense claimed the bullet used to kill the conservative commentator did not match Robinson's rifle.
Prosecutors fired back, insisting they only spoke to the media to clean up the defense's wording and mess.
Graf said he would weigh the arguments on both motions and rule on the request to close portions of the preliminary hearing on June 1. He set a second hearing on June 12 to rule on the alleged gag order violation.