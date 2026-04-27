EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Biggest Tragedy – How The King Was Intent on Changing His Life Before Tragic Early Death
April 27 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
When Elvis Presley died 49 years ago at the age of 42, he had a lot to live for, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He wanted to do a film called Mission," his girlfriend at the time, Ginger Alden, said about an uplifting, semi-autobiographical drama. "We had plans to redecorate his home. And a few hours before he passed away, we had set a wedding date."
And while their relationship could be tumultuous because of his drug dependency, "I loved him with all my heart. I was determined to try to help him," Alden, 69, said. Sadly, though, she'd be the one to find Presley lying on the bathroom floor where he'd succumbed to a heart attack on Aug. 16, 1977.
Fears For Elvis
Many people wanted to rescue Elvis from his spiral into addiction, but their efforts didn't succeed.
The women who loved him, from ex-wife Priscilla Presley to former girlfriend Linda Thompson and fiancée Alden, doted on him and tried to save him.
"Linda would stay awake all night to make sure his breathing wouldn't stop," Alanna Nash, author of Baby, Let's Play House: Elvis Presley and the Women Who Loved Him, said.
But Elvis was stubborn, not used to being questioned about his behavior, and he didn't know how to ask for help. By the day he died, he felt trapped by his upcoming tour, financial responsibilities and addictions.
Hitting Rock Bottom
Elvis had hit rock bottom, and "he wanted to change it all," his longtime friend and hairdresser Larry Geller said. In fact, Elvis made the decision to dramatically change his life.
"He said, 'We'll do it in September,'" Geller recalled. "Tragically, he died in August. He knew he had so much more to give."
He wouldn't ask for help because he felt it "wasn't manly," Nash said. "There was real pressure to tour all the time," she added. He was scheduled to go out again on a tour that would last only a few weeks, just days after he died. Priscilla said of their last conversation, "I was asking if he was OK and if he was excited about going on tour, and he was."
But others insisted he was tired and unenthused. "If Elvis died of anything, he died of terminal apathy," said his late friend Lamar Fike in Elvis: Truth, Myth & Beyond by L.E. McCullough and Harold F. Eggers Jr.
Elvis really wanted to tour Europe, Fike said, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who was notoriously controlling, refused. "Elvis had to mortgage Graceland to make the payroll," Nash said. "He just spent too much money and gave too much away."
Elvis' Struggles
The bubble Elvis had built around his life became his cage, and many around the King were at a loss about what to do for him.
"There were no Betty Ford clinics back then," said Lamar, who urged him to take a year off.
Even Elvis' young daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, only 9 when he died, noticed her dad's health issues. "His temper was getting worse, he was gaining weight, he was not happy," Lisa said. At one point, she pleaded, "Don't die, Daddy!" and he responded, "I won't." Still, Elvis kept working.
Elvis' nurse, Lucretia Henley Kirk, author of Taking Care of Elvis, tried to help. "He and I were very close," she said.
"He was miserable because he'd gained so much weight, and he was dreading going on the tour. He knew he wasn't going to be able to perform like he wanted to."
Drug Problems
But while Letetia "continuously" tried to control his weight – "we tried exercising, racquetball, walking" – and she fed him a low-carb, low-calorie diet, it didn't take. "He did OK for a few days, and then he would just blow it away," she said.
Thompson also did her best to turn around the life of the "very, very lonely" superstar, as Letetia described him. "He was happy when he was with Linda."
Elvis met the 22-year-old beauty queen in 1972, and they stayed together until just eight months before his death.
"Elvis fooled himself into thinking he didn't have a drug problem because everything he took was by prescription," said Thompson.
But he was hospitalized several times.
"It was always under the guise of something else being wrong with him," said Nash, but "they were detoxes."
And while several doctors tried to get him off the more addictive drugs, "He was so charming," Nash said, "he would get nurses to bring him what he wanted."
Thompson made heroic efforts to save him.
"She had to pull food out of his throat when he would get so doped up that he couldn't swallow," Nash said.
Linda admitted she saved his life "many times." She said she was emotionally torn by her decision to leave him, thinking, "No one is going to be stupid enough to take care of him as selflessly as I did."
Even his former love, Viva Las Vegas costar Ann-Margret, sensed Elvis' struggles. They didn't see each other often, but he always sent her a guitar-shaped flower arrangement when she performed in Las Vegas.
"During my last stint at the Tropicana," she recalled, "Joe [Esposito, Elvis' friend] came to the show, and I questioned him about Elvis' health."
Ann-Margret said Esposito assured her Elvis was fine: "If he would've come forward about the difficulties Elvis was having, I would've been there in a second to intervene."
Elvis 'Knew He Was In Trouble'
Elvis knew he was in trouble.
"He began to search for deeper meaning in life," said Nash. His friend and hairdresser, Geller, would talk with Elvis about spiritual matters. "Elvis wanted to be a gospel singer and find God," said Geller's daughter Timm Cana, who's also a hairstylist.
As Geller said: "He woke up to the fact that he'd become so unhealthy. He said, 'Larry, I know my life is on the line, I know I have to make dramatic changes because I have so many plans. But I can't do it unless I get healthy, and I need to get off these pills.'"
Geller insisted Elvis was determined to clean up and take time off after the next tour.
The idea was to go on the road for a few weeks and then, in September, "He was going to quit singing for a year, stop everything and we were going to go to Hawaii," Geller said. "We had the house picked out, and he was going to swim every day and play football."
The Lesson Elvis Left Behind
Sadly, Elvis died before he could implement his drastic plan.
"My mind goes to his last words [to me]," recalled Alden: "I'm going to the bathroom to read." Hours later, she found his body. "No one could have saved him on that particular morning," she said.
The loved ones he left behind have long grappled with what might have been if he'd succeeded in making the changes he planned.
"It's a lesson for all of us," Geller said. "Don't wait. God, the universe, doesn't care if you're Elvis. We have to make changes when we know we have to make them."
Alden said: "Time just wasn't on our side."