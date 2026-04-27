EXCLUSIVE: Elvis' Biggest Tragedy – How The King Was Intent on Changing His Life Before Tragic Early Death

Elvis had hit rock bottom, and "he wanted to change it all," his longtime friend and hairdresser Larry Geller said. In fact, Elvis made the decision to dramatically change his life.

"He said, 'We'll do it in September,'" Geller recalled. "Tragically, he died in August. He knew he had so much more to give."

He wouldn't ask for help because he felt it "wasn't manly," Nash said. "There was real pressure to tour all the time," she added. He was scheduled to go out again on a tour that would last only a few weeks, just days after he died. Priscilla said of their last conversation, "I was asking if he was OK and if he was excited about going on tour, and he was."

But others insisted he was tired and unenthused. "If Elvis died of anything, he died of terminal apathy," said his late friend Lamar Fike in Elvis: Truth, Myth & Beyond by L.E. McCullough and Harold F. Eggers Jr.

Elvis really wanted to tour Europe, Fike said, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who was notoriously controlling, refused. "Elvis had to mortgage Graceland to make the payroll," Nash said. "He just spent too much money and gave too much away."