EXCLUSIVE: Cher Laid Bare — Diva Reveals Her Best and Worst Showbiz Moments Including How Getting Booted Out of Hotel Changed Her Life

If you can last long enough, people take you seriously," said Cher, who scored her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, I Got You Babe, at age 19. Since then, she's rarely stood still in a career that has survived seven decades and won her Oscar, Emmy and Grammy awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Still, it hasn't all been gold trophies and applause.

"I wouldn't have chosen the horrible downs," Cher, 79, confided. "The fabulous ups I would have chosen, but not the other."

In her two-part autobiography, Cher: The Memoir, Cher looked back at her triumphs and heartbreaks. "My life seems to be longer than any other human being ever," joked the beloved singer.