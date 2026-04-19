EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Offering Herself Up as Shoulder to Cry on For Tiger Woods' — After She 'Tried to Seduce' Golf Icon

The former Duchess of York, long known for her turbulent public image, is said to have drawn on her own experiences of media backlash to try to reconnect with the troubled golfer, who, just like Ferguson, has seen his personal struggles, including his sensational cheating scandal, repeatedly made headlines alongside his sporting achievements.

A source close to Ferguson told us, "Sarah genuinely believes she understands what Tiger is going through in a way very few people can. She’s lived through intense public scrutiny and feels that gives her a kind of emotional credibility.

"In her view, this is about reaching out at a time when he’s under immense pressure and offering a sense of solidarity that comes from shared experience."

The insider added, “That said, not everyone is convinced her intentions are purely altruistic. Some critics see a pattern in how she aligns herself with high-profile figures during difficult moments and are questioning whether this is as much about staying relevant or securing support as it is about helping him. It’s that ambiguity that’s fueling skepticism around any involvement she may have in his life as some kind of shoulder for him to cry on.”