EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Offering Herself Up as Shoulder to Cry on For Tiger Woods' — After She 'Tried to Seduce' Golf Icon
April 19 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Disappearing ex-duchess Sarah Ferguson is said to be offering herself as a “shoulder to cry on” for Tiger Woods following his latest scandal, reigniting scrutiny of her past pursuit of the golf icon.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Ferguson, 66, who has spent months in hiding amid her Jeffrey Epstein scandal, is believed to have reached out to Woods, 50, after his recent arrest in Florida on charges of driving under the influence.
Sarah Ferguson 'Believes She Understands' Tiger Woods
The former Duchess of York, long known for her turbulent public image, is said to have drawn on her own experiences of media backlash to try to reconnect with the troubled golfer, who, just like Ferguson, has seen his personal struggles, including his sensational cheating scandal, repeatedly made headlines alongside his sporting achievements.
A source close to Ferguson told us, "Sarah genuinely believes she understands what Tiger is going through in a way very few people can. She’s lived through intense public scrutiny and feels that gives her a kind of emotional credibility.
"In her view, this is about reaching out at a time when he’s under immense pressure and offering a sense of solidarity that comes from shared experience."
The insider added, “That said, not everyone is convinced her intentions are purely altruistic. Some critics see a pattern in how she aligns herself with high-profile figures during difficult moments and are questioning whether this is as much about staying relevant or securing support as it is about helping him. It’s that ambiguity that’s fueling skepticism around any involvement she may have in his life as some kind of shoulder for him to cry on.”
Sarah Ferguson's 'Fascination' With Tiger Woods
Ferguson and Wood's connection apparently dates back decades. An insider said, “Sarah was incredibly determined to get close to Tiger when they first crossed paths – she made it very clear she was interested, but he never reciprocated those feelings. She was never, and still isn't, anywhere near close to his type.
"Over time, she tried to reframe that energy into a friendship, but the fascination never really faded."
The source continued: "She’s always believed there was a deeper connection there, even if it was never romantic, and she’s followed his life and career closely over the years. So when news of his latest troubles broke, it brought all of that back to the surface. She felt an immediate pull to try to contact Tiger and has been making a point of trying to check in on him regularly via various friends and channels."
"In her mind, her own experience with public fallout and scrutiny puts her in a unique position to offer support and understanding at a time when he’s under intense pressure," the insider noted.
Ferguson’s personal history has long attracted attention, from her high-profile split from the now ex-Prince Andrew in the early 1990s to subsequent relationships and controversies.
Woods, meanwhile, built a global sporting empire, amassing more than 100 professional wins and a fortune estimated at $1.5billion through sponsorships with brands including Nike and Rolex. However, his career has been repeatedly overshadowed by personal issues, including a series of infidelity scandals and a previous DUI arrest in 2017.
His latest arrest, in which he was reportedly found by cops disoriented after overturning his car, has renewed concerns about his well-being, prompting him to enter rehab.
Tiger Woods Not Taking a Risk on Sarah Ferguson
Those close to Woods suggest any contact from Fergie is likely to be limited while he remains in recovery.
A source said: “Right now, Tiger is effectively in a bubble, with a very tight-knit group of people managing who gets anywhere near him. Their priority is his recovery, and that means controlling outside contact and minimizing any potential distractions or complications.”
The insider added: “Even if there’s any lingering warmth toward Sarah – whether as a friend or something more – the people around him are unlikely to take risks. They’ll be extremely wary about anyone new or re-entering the picture, especially someone with a complicated public reputation, and will think very carefully before allowing that kind of access.”