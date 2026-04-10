EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Reveals Truth About Tiger Woods' Death Wish — And Trump Family's Fury With Fallen Golf Ace
April 10 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
After several car crashes, many believe Tiger Woods has a death wish, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and his wild behavior appears to be making a dent in his relationship with the Trump family.
On March 27, the legendary golfer was involved in a two-car rollover accident in Florida and was arrested for DUI, with Woods eventually confirming he is finally seeking help.
Tiger Woods' Terrifying Crash Details
According to authorities at the time, Woods was attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer on a narrow road when his SUV flipped onto its side in the wreck. The troubled athlete was then forced to crawl out through one of the car's windows.
The 50-year-old, as noted by authorities, exhibited "severe" signs of impairment. While he passed a breathalyzer test, Woods allegedly had two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of the incident.
"I take a few," the champion gold legend responded when questioned about medications.
A week later, Woods' private jet was spotted landing in Zurich, Switzerland, well known for its luxurious treatment facilities, including Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice.
The Crashes Has Impacted Tiger Woods Both 'Mentally and Physically'
The crash came six years after a brutal 2021 accident left his body mangled. In 2017, Woods was also arrested and charged with driving under the influence in 2017 after he was found asleep behind the wheel.
The golfer was also cited and fined for careless driving after crashing his car into a fire hydrant and a tree back way back in 2009. All of these terrifying incidents have led some to wonder about Woods' mental well-being.
"He's put himself under so much pressure," a source claimed. "After the 2021 incident, Tiger was determined to prove himself as this Mr. Invincible figure who could come back and claim another Masters title.
"But it’s dawned on him that he’s never going to achieve those levels again, and the ongoing physical recovery from that crash has taken a major toll both mentally and physically."
President Trump's Wrath on Tiger Woods
"He's a guy with major demons and a tendency to fly off the deep end when he's under stress, and it’s not a big surprise to the folks in his life that he's slid off the rails again."
The latest scandal has not only risked Woods' future endorsement deals, but could ruin his relationship with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, leading the golfer to feel the wrath of the Trump family.
While President Trump called Woods a "great guy," following the incident, sources claimed he's furious behind the scenes, as the 79-year-old is said to have demanded none of his grandchildren be driven by Woods.
Vanessa's ex-husband, Don Jr., also doesn't want Woods around his kids, including fellow golfer Kai, insiders claimed.
Vanessa Trump Sets Forth Rules on Her Boyfriend
Despite Vanessa posting a photo of her curled up in the sports legend's arms, lying on a hammock, with an emoji of a heart over the snap, after the crash, it appears she has given her boyfriend a new set of rules he must follow, or else.
"She had specific criteria," an insider told The Daily Mail. "This has to be a real rehab: doctors, counsellors. Obviously, there's a big physical component... these are prescribed drugs for legitimate pain and sleeping issues."
The source explained: "She required it, and it was non-negotiable. And he loves her and wants to be with her, so he is willing to do it."
And while the fallen golf ace seems to be causing Vanessa a headache these days, another source claimed the truth is she won't leave him anytime soon.
"He's like the hottest bachelor of Palm Beach," an insider told Page Six. "He's the biggest golfer in the world, and he's a gazillionaire. There aren't that many options."