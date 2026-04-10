EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Radar Reveals Truth About Tiger Woods' Death Wish — And Trump Family's Fury With Fallen Golf Ace

According to authorities at the time, Woods was attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer on a narrow road when his SUV flipped onto its side in the wreck. The troubled athlete was then forced to crawl out through one of the car's windows.

The 50-year-old, as noted by authorities, exhibited "severe" signs of impairment. While he passed a breathalyzer test, Woods allegedly had two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket at the time of the incident.

"I take a few," the champion gold legend responded when questioned about medications.

A week later, Woods' private jet was spotted landing in Zurich, Switzerland, well known for its luxurious treatment facilities, including Paracelsus Recovery and Kusnacht Practice.