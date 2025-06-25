EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: We Reveal How the FBI is FINALLY Cracking the Hunter Biden Drug Case
Former President Joe Biden's crack-smoking son, Hunter Biden, is shaking in his boots after the FBI announced it was reopening the probe into who left a bag of cocaine powder just outside the White House's West Wing in 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an ominous warning of possible legal woes for the troubled 55-year-old former first son, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino declared that G-men will be taking a new look at the shocking case that shook Washington over the July 4, 2023, weekend – and left Republicans demanding an investigation.
Earlier during the Biden Administration, Secret Service bosses said the cubby where the bag of just under a gram of coke was discovered was accessible to too many people – and cameras had failed to catch the culprit.
Shock Probe
However, President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible Secret Service cover-up, saying: "That was such a terrible thing because, you know, those bins ... they're not clean, and they have hundreds and even thousands of fingerprints.
"And when they went to look at it, it was absolutely stone cold, wiped dry."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter has admittedly struggled with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "super-power" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was, and he took a hit of the powerful narcotic every 15 minutes!
But expert sources said making the case that the coke bag was his will be difficult.
During his 2024 trial for illegal possession of a handgun while on drugs, Hunter claimed he's been clean of all drugs and alcohol since 2019.
And sources said Hunter – along with most of the rest of the Biden clan – were at Camp David, the president's Maryland retreat, when the coke was discovered in the White House.
However, recent reports said Hunter was usually a constant presence at the executive mansion and may even have helped dictate policy for his obviously cognitively addled father – who was 80 in the summer of 2023.
Fresh Scrutiny
"Sure, it could have been someone else, but the point of reopening the investigation is to ensure that an adequate probe is conducted free from bias and influence," said a source.
Deputy Director Bongino said he and FBI head honcho Kash Patel "made the decision to either reopen, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases" of possible public corruption.
A D.C. insider added: "Hunter has slipped through law enforcement's fingers so many times. This may be his reckoning."