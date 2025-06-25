EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: We Reveal How the FBI is FINALLY Cracking the Hunter Biden Drug Case

Former President Joe Biden's crack-smoking son, Hunter Biden, is shaking in his boots after the FBI announced it was reopening the probe into who left a bag of cocaine powder just outside the White House's West Wing in 2023, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In an ominous warning of possible legal woes for the troubled 55-year-old former first son, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino declared that G-men will be taking a new look at the shocking case that shook Washington over the July 4, 2023, weekend – and left Republicans demanding an investigation.

Earlier during the Biden Administration, Secret Service bosses said the cubby where the bag of just under a gram of coke was discovered was accessible to too many people – and cameras had failed to catch the culprit.